In Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, several police officers were taken hostage by inmates who took control of the Tacumbú prison, the largest in the country, in a revolt organized by the Clan Rotela gang. The number of hostages is not yet clear. A police spokesperson said there were “at least ten”; The prison director, Luis Esquivel, told a local radio station that he was taken hostage along with 21 policemen. Two hostages have already been released.

Some inmates set fire to several mattresses at the entrance to the prison to block the access of the police, while others climbed onto the roof, from where they threw stones at the police in riot gear deployed on the perimeter of the building. Two officers were injured in the clashes. There are also more than twenty women present in the prison: it is not clear whether they are being held against their will or whether they were visiting their companions when the revolt broke out and then voluntarily decided to stay there.

Esquivel said the inmates had made three demands: a guarantee that the police would not storm the prison, that there would be no repercussions for the riot, and that new inmates would be admitted. The prison houses almost 4,000 people and is already severely overcrowded, but according to local media the Rotela Clan hopes that sending new inmates belonging to the organization will increase its influence.

The gang, named after the brothers Óscar and Armando Javier Rotela, who founded it, controls much of the drug trafficking in Paraguay, and in fact controlled the prison even before the uprising. Last October 2, the Minister of Justice, Ángel Barchini, announced that he wanted to bring the prison back under the control of the police: according to some, it could be one of the causes of the revolt. The minister also said that he did not want to deal with the detainees, and that the security forces would intervene to quell the revolt. In turn, the Minister of the Interior, Enrique Riera, has made it known that once the revolt is over he will push to promote a reform of the prison system.

Paraguay is not the only Latin American country to have problems in its prison system. In Ecuador’s prisons, violent clashes frequently occur between rival gangs or between inmates and law enforcement. In Venezuela 11 thousand police and soldiers were deployed to regain control of a prison controlled for years by prisoners, who had built a swimming pool, a zoo and a nightclub inside.

