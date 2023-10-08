Photovoltaic energy is advancing strongly in Spain, although its progress is not homogeneous nor does it reach the same speed throughout the territory. This is clearly reflected in the latest annual report published by the main association of the sector at the national level, UNEF, which leaves an interesting “portrait” of how the photovoltaic muscle grew last year. Their calculations show that 2022 was “a peak year” for solar energy, with the installation of 4,701 MW in ground-based plants alone. Much of that momentum was concentrated, however, in only three regions.

This is how solar is developed in Spain.

2022, “a peak year.” The expression is used by UNEF itself in its latest annual report, in which it details some relevant data on the photovoltaic development in Spain throughout 2022. Its calculations show that last year 4,701 MW of new photovoltaic power were installed in Spain in plants on land, between 25 and 30% more than in 2021. In the case of self-consumption, the increase was 108% to reach 2,507 MW, largely thanks to the industry.

“The sector is framed in a key moment for achieving an energy transition in which solar is playing a leading role,” concludes Rafael Benjumea, president of UNEF. According to his estimates, the land-based and self-consumption facilities employed 197,300 people, the sum of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

How does the sector value it? It speaks of the “best year in history” for photovoltaics in Spain, even better than in 2021, with a cumulative capacity of 25,113 MW. UNEF recalls the increase in installed power compared to the previous year and also emphasizes that the majority of the muscle gained was deployed “without any type of aid or regulatory remuneration scheme.” Those responsible point out that it was also a “record year” in self-consumption, with a growth of 108% that “establishes the foundations” to meet the 2030 objectives.

And what has that development been like? Uneven, if we base ourselves on the association’s data. Since the registration for self-consumption is not yet fully operational, the UNEF regional map reflects only the distribution of power related to plants in soil, but it is just as revealing. There are three communities that add up to 3,778 MW, which represents 80% of the new power registered in the national territory. They were in charge of leading the deployment of parks.

What communities are they? The map highlights Castilla-La Mancha (+1,125 MW), Andalusia (+1,186 MW) and especially Extremadura, which was close to +1,500 MW. “In 2022, it emerged as the leading autonomous community in photovoltaic development with 1,467 MW, that is, 31% of the installed power nationwide,” the report states. Endesa alone estimates that in 2022 it connected 250 MW of new renewable capacity in the region, enough to supply it for five months.

The state map also shows six other regions, such as Galicia, Madrid or Asturias, that did not install anything or in which the registration of new power was very limited. The drawing does not change much if the power accumulated in plants in the ground is analyzed, including the self-consumption imputed by REE (Red Eléctrica Española). Extremadura once again takes the lead with 5,348 MW.

And how does 2023 look? The 2022 report anticipated “a significant increase” in installed capacity for the coming years and in it the UNFE was convinced that the industrial and commercial self-consumption segments would continue to grow during 2023. In July the association in fact celebrated that they were reviewed raises the objectives for the implementation of solar energy in Spain by 2030, going from the 36 GW contemplated in the draft plan (PNIEC) for 2021 to 76 GW, both for self-consumption and for ground-based plants.

“The new indicator is in line with what UNEF proposed, between 70 and 80 GW, of which 57 GW correspond to land-based energy projects,” he adds.

Do we have more figures? Yes. El Periódico de España assures that the employers’ internal figures show that throughout this year, until August, around 2,300 MW of new power were deployed. The sector expects that the figure can double during the last four months of 2023, which would leave the final balance in figures similar to those of 2022. In its expansion, photovoltaics will have to deal with important challenges, such as social rejection.

