The first super-Earth we encountered in outer space was not a very pleasant place to live. But we sensed that almost immediately: ’55 Cancri e’ had eight times the mass of the Earth, its ‘coldest’ side had temperatures of 1,127 degrees and it was so close to its star that it made a complete revolution around it every 17 hours. .

What we did not intuit either quickly or in the following 20 years is what the hell was going on with the very strange signals it emitted. Now we have an idea.

Strange signs? And so much. Above all, because of his boss. Sometimes the planet emits a strong signal and other times it simply does not. And, to complicate things even more, that happened only when we were talking about visible light. With infrared light, for example, that does not happen: the planet only changes intensity.

The question, during these decades, has been obvious: What was happening there?

The idea. Now, Astrophysical Journal Letters has just accepted a paper that presents a solution to the puzzle. A solution closely related to the proximity of the planet to the star.

According to researchers, it is possible that this proximity causes the star to release gases. We are talking about an entire apocalypse: huge volcanoes erupting, thermal vents the size of a continent and geological cataclysms of that style. It’s so hot on the planet that it could literally be boiling.

That would nourish its atmosphere with carbon-rich elements, but of course, subjected to the recurring fury of its star, the atmosphere cannot last long. From time to time, the gases that surround the planet remain at zero.

Lack of balance. But the key is that they are not well-balanced processes: since both processes (those that add gases to the atmosphere and those that destroy it) have large components of chance, it depends on who “wins”… this is how we find ourselves on the planet. .

According to the researchers, this would explain the signals. In its phase without an atmosphere, the planet cannot emit visible signals from it because it does not exist (but the surface is hot enough for infrared signals to continue to be emitted). When there is an atmosphere we have visible light, yes; But also, as that atmosphere would heat the surface even more, the infrared signals would be stronger.

Oh, how good, mystery solved… Not so fast. The truth is that the work is very reasonable and fits perfectly, but it is just a hypothesis. Luckily, we have a tool that we didn’t have just a couple of years ago: The James Webb. With it we could easily measure the pressure and temperature of the atmosphere and, in this way, check if it is true that the atmosphere disappears.

We just need to be able to do it. It never hurts to retire a 20-year-old mystery.

Imagen | NASA/JPL-Caltech