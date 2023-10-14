The Climate Prediction Center has just published the update of its analyzes on El Niño. At this point in the year, there is almost a third chance that the event will reach “historically strong” levels.

What do we talk about when we talk about El Niño? What we know as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (or ENSO) is a cyclical (although somewhat irregular) climate phenomenon that has large effects on the global climate. During the warm phase (during El Niño itself), the lack of trade winds to cool the surface causes the temperature of the Pacific waters to skyrocket.

And that, precisely that, disrupts all the Earth’s weather systems, causing the thermometers of the entire planet to skyrocket. As explained from AEMET“El Niño, through different atmospheric teleconnections, gives rise to drier than normal conditions in certain parts of the world; while in others it causes more precipitation. Some countries have to deal with significant droughts and others with torrential rains” .

Today’s CHILD. We had already ruled out a mild El Niño, similar to that of 2019. But for months the situation was quite contained and the idea that we were facing a “moderate” or “strong” El Niño seemed to gain strength.

However, according to the latest CPC report, the probability that we will have a “strong” event between the months of November 2023 and January 2024 is between 75 and 85%, but that is not the worst. The worst part is that there is almost a third chance that it will go one step further and become an event that competes with the “SuperNiños” of 2015-16 and 1997-98.

What does this mean? A few months ago, a research team from Dartmouth College estimated in ‘Science’ that, after El Niño of 1982-1983, the financial effects were felt for more than half a decade. It was about 4.1 billion dollars. The 1997-1998 El Niño, for its part, caused damage to global economic growth of around $5.7 trillion.

In global terms, it would be 3% of the US GDP between 1988 and 2003, but in many other countries it exceeded 10%. In Ecuador, for example. Between 1997 and 1998, its gross domestic product fell ten points. If we extrapolated those figures to today, they would be 10,948 million euros, simply vanishing. It is something to be worried about.

That’s just at a more local level. At a global level, the strength of El Niño is related to temperatures. “There is a 98% chance that at least one of the next five years, as well as the five years as a whole, will be the warmest ever recorded,” are the words of the World Meteorological Organization.

It is not a very risky prediction considering that we have been experiencing record temperatures for years, but we are seeing really strange measurements (like the one last September) and adding more fuel to the fire does not reassure anyone.

The effects in Spain tend to be paradoxical. This is perhaps the good news: a geographical obvious, that Spain is very far from the equatorial Pacific. And the effects seem to be related to (more) rainy (than normal) autumns on the peninsula.

The reason is that, unlike La Niña, El Niño puts us under the influence of a stronger than normal subtropical circulation. And that (especially when the NAO is negative) translates into favorable conditions for Atlantic storms to reach the Peninsula. Something very similar to what we are going to see in the next 10 days. It’s not an exact science, but the correlation is there.

We are prepared? There is no shortage of experts who say no, the world is not ready for another SuperNiño. 2022 was an extremely hot year throughout the planet and it was so despite the fact that La Niña has been containing the temperatures of the entire planet for three years. 2023, for its part, is generating very strange things and it is a year of transition. 2024 is an enigma.

For this reason, all the countries bordering the Atlantic have been preparing for months and the world economy is doing what it can to metabolize all the tensions, crises, wars and problems before the impact of El Niño hits it again.

