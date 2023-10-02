DTT in Spain has a new channel, although it will not be available to everyone. This option is finally released after successfully completing the testing broadcast period. So, from now on, in the Canary Islands You will be able to enjoy the new regional channel Atlántico Televisión, since it has started its programming today through the Digital Terrestrial Television network.

For a time, this new alternative for television regulars was in the broadcast phase in technical tests. But, finally, it has been released on DTT. In this way, it becomes the first private autonomous chain of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands.

Although, it should be noted that they have been testing emissions since May of last year. But, until now, what was the first private channel to broadcast its regional signal through the DTT system has not been released on Digital Terrestrial Television.

The Atlantic Television channel

For the first time, a private regional each is released. Furthermore, this alternative has already landed on DTT in the Canary Islands. So, from now on, you can see a new regional television channel, under the name Atlántico Televisión. Although, it is not available in all of Spain, only in the area of ​​influence of the islands.

In this case, we are dealing with an autonomous network that began its test broadcasts on May 30, 2022 and was founded by the Plató del Atlántico Group, which also includes the Diario de Avisos and Atlántico Radio media. But,What content does this new option offer for Digital Terrestrial Television??

Atlantic Television is a current affairs channel in which viewers will be offered all information related to the islands. In addition, every 30 minutes you can follow a regional news broadcast by Leticia Díaz and Fátima Bravo.

It should also be noted that there will be spaces for both culture and cinema, in addition to other emissions that are of general interest. These spaces will be in charge of Vanesa Bocanegra. Although, mainly, it will be focused on providing permanent information programming. And to comply with said programming, the channel will have different mobile equipment in order to provide current coverage in the different areas of the Canary Islands where the news is being reported.

And not only this, but the acquisition of the rights to use one of the catalogs of international cinema ‘most competitive on the market’. Likewise, starting this month, a series of entertainment and current affairs content will also be released for the nighttime schedule.

On the other hand, this new alternative has been integrated within the network Euronews, which is considered the largest audiovisual news platform in Europe. In any case, it has been possible to add a new alternative to the free offer of current thematic channels on DTT for the Canary Islands. And, until now, only the 24-hour public channel of RTVE was available.