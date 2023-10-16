Since the Hamas attacks against Israel and the Israeli army’s response in the Gaza Strip, a large amount of fake news, with photographs and videos passed off as real, has circulated on some of the largest and most used social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. The companies that manage them said they immediately committed to intensifying control activities, but after about ten days there continues to be a lot of fake content, which in some cases receives great attention and is taken for granted.

Especially on Twitter and TikTok, videos were spread describing attacks by Hamas or Israel, but which in reality showed images of old clashes and not always linked to Israel and the Palestinian territories. A widely shared video showed, for example, an attack carried out by some militiamen in Syria in 2020 and not one of the assaults by Hamas on Saturday 7 October.

Another video seen overall by at least two million people on . The video was posted on TikTok, where it was removed relatively quickly, but continued to circulate on X for a long time.

And it was precisely on X that the greatest amount of fake news and content was concentrated in the first hours after the attacks by Hamas. One post with hundreds of thousands of shares claimed to show a video of the capture of a senior Israeli army officer by Hamas militants. In reality the video it had been published a few days earlier by Azerbaijan’s security forces to show the arrest of one of the leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On October 9, a video on A few hours later the authorities of the same church published a message on Facebook to deny the news and confirm that the church had not been hit by any bombing. Subsequent investigations carried out by the Bellingcat website had made it possible to identify the correct point of the bombing more than four kilometers away from the church.

Fake news of this type is spread above all to foment one party, especially in very polarizing contexts such as the Israeli-Palestinian issue, trusting in the activities on social networks of people who then pick up that news, almost always in good faith and who contribute to its spread . In some cases they can be easily denied, but the denial does not always receive the same attention and if the platforms do not intervene, a certain false news story continues to be picked up and seen by millions of people.

It is not a new phenomenon especially in war contexts, as had already become evident in the last year and a half after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but according to some observers in the days of the attacks between Hamas and Israel it reached new dimensions .

On Saturday 7 October, hundreds of different videos were published in a few hours, especially from the kibbutzim attacked by Hamas militiamen, making it difficult for the platforms to control their authenticity. Some of those videos were removed very quickly because they were too crude and explicit, while others remained online despite showing equally violent scenes. Great confusion has been created between blocked and removed videos, which has had an impact on social network users and on the possibility of distinguishing authentic content from fake content.

Various observers have reported that the platforms have failed to bring order mainly due to the sharp reduction of their staff, implemented over the last year to reduce costs and which has mainly affected their divisions responsible for moderating content. Meta, the company that controls Facebook and Instagram, has fired thousands of people in a few months, confident that it can compensate with automated systems for moderating content. X did the same, especially after Elon Musk’s acquisition in the autumn of 2022, minimizing the amount of people in charge of doing moderation. The effects of less moderation had already been seen in recent months, but they have become even more evident since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Concerned by the amount of fake news spread online, on Wednesday 11 October the European Commission announced that it had started investigations against of fake news. Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, has answered claiming that in recent days X has removed “tens of thousands” of posts.

In addition to social networks, fake news is also spread on the main applications for exchanging messages such as WhatsApp and Telegram, where communications are confidential (and often encrypted) and it is therefore very difficult to get an idea of ​​the extent of the problem. These apps allow you to create channels with hundreds or thousands of subscribers, who receive and can exchange unverified content.

Last week a voice message on WhatsApp was spread across hundreds of group chats among Israeli users and signaled the start of a “battle like we have never experienced before”. The message went on to warn of the risk of being left without food and water or internet connection for a week. Many people went to the supermarket to get supplies after hearing the message, to the point that the army clarified that the voice message was a fake.

Institutions and some groups, often of volunteers, work to control the posts that receive the most attention and which may contain false news and images. The Israeli FakeReporter initiative has around 2,500 people working together to research online content, reporting those spreading falsehoods to the platforms. They were already doing this before the attacks in Israel and the bombings in the Gaza Strip, but their managers said that only in the last few days did some Meta managers get in touch with them to assess the situation.

Cyabra, a company based in Israel that deals with social network analysis, told BBC News that it had identified at least 40 thousand fake accounts on X and TikTok used to spread false news and give them great visibility, through a high number of shares.

In recent days there has been a further evolution due to the heavy Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip, accompanied by what the Israeli army defined as a “total siege” which led to the blocking of supplies of electricity, fuel, food and water. In many areas, especially in Gaza, it is impossible to communicate with smartphones, not only because it is difficult to recharge them, but also because the cell towers have been damaged or because there is no electricity to keep them active. Obtaining news has consequently become even more difficult and there are those who exploit the lack of information to spread false news about Gaza, which is even more difficult to disprove.

How not to fall for it

Something we read is not always true just because it is written somewhere, nor even because someone we know has shared it, for example on a WhatsApp chat. At the same time, being wary does not mean becoming paranoid and thinking that everyone is lying or trying to deceive us: there are sites, media or authors who work carefully and verify the sources, specifying when this work is not really possible.

Informing yourself using news sites or social network accounts that you have been following for some time, so that you know how they behave, can be a good starting point. For accounts you don’t know, it’s important to check what they’ve posted in the past and on which topics, as well as how long they’ve been online. Fake accounts are often created specifically to spread falsehoods and have therefore only existed for a few days: if an account has been online since 7 October, the day on which the first attacks occurred, it is worth having some more doubts.

When you receive a tweet, a message or a piece of news with a strong impact (perhaps because it contains photos and videos) to the point of pushing you to immediately show it to someone else, it is important to think that this could be a first indicator of a piece of news constructed to obtain that impact. ‘effect. This isn’t always the case, of course, but to understand it better the first thing to do is stop and ask yourself a few questions not only about who sent it, but also about how it got online. Often, a search on Google or on the same social network where that content appeared is enough to find reliable sources that talk about it and perhaps deny it.