Tlaquepaque it is a beautiful Magic Town Perfect to visit on a weekend, but also to go during the week and discover the different cultural activities that exist in the municipality. In it Downtown Tlaquepaque Unmissable events are constantly happening, as well as in the El Refugio Cultural Center.

In this month of October, a new Film series will be held in El Refugiothe best is that It’s free! You will only have to arrive on time with your popcorn and snacks to enjoy the best themed billboard for the month of October.

He “Cycle: “Take refuge in fear” will have functions Thursday y Saturdays. Child-friendly shows will be shown on Thursdays, so all families can enjoy a day together watching the best Halloween-themed movies, such as “Corpse Bride”, “Frankeweenie” or “The Strange World of Jack”. Below we present the complete billboard so you can save the day.

Familiar Who:

Thursday October 5

“The Corpse Bride”

Time: 5:00 pm Classification: A / open to the public

Thursday October 12

“Frankewenie”

Time: 5:00 pm Rating: AA

Thursday October 19

“The strange world of Jack”

Time: 5:00 pm Rating: A

Thursday October 26

“The Addams Family”

Classification: B +13 Time: 5:00 pm

The CINECLUB on Saturdays will screen:

October 7:

“Voracious (Raw)” Time: 6:00 pm Rating: C

October 14th:

“Huesera” Classification: B 15 Time: 6:00 pm

October 21

“The skeleton of Mrs. Morales”

Time: 6:00 pm Classification B 15

October 28

“Poison for the Fairies”

Rating: B Time: 6:00 pm

The appointment is at the CINEFORO of the EL REFUGIO Cultural Center on the street Donato Guerra, #164.

