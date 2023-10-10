When we think of the car driving license we all think of the B license. However, we do not have in mind the alternatives to thisdoes not mean that they do not exist.

The easiest driving license to approve

The driving license we are talking about is what is known as the “automatic vehicle driving license.” This permission is a permit variant B and to obtain it you must pass the same tests as any license: the psychotechnical one, a theoretical exam and a practical one that will be developed in the same way, except that the driving test will have to be done with a vehicle without a clutch.

In fact, the card that the applicant who passes will receive will be, for all purposes, a type B card. Of course, the code 78. This indicates the limitation by which the driver will not be able to drive another vehicle that is not automatic under any circumstances.

Obtaining this variant of the driving license is not exactly new. Since 1997 it has been possible to obtain it in Spain and, despite the boom in the sale of vehicles with automatic transmission, only 3.3% of drivers (some 141,727 automatic car licenses issued from their origin) decide to take the exam this way. In many cases it is due to ignorance of its existence.

This can be a good alternative for those drivers who, for example, plan to make the leap to electric mobility, which has opted to standardize the automatic transmission. Lacking a clutch and manual transmission is for many drivers a driving simplificationso it may be easier for applicants.

Of course, it can also have a series of disadvantages with respect to obtaining a “full” B license. First of all, this option not offered in all driving schools from the country. To be able to enroll in this variant, the driving school should have a car in its fleet that has this type of transmission to be able to do practical classes. However, according to CNAE data, less than 10% of learning centers have vehicles with automatic transmission.

What if in the future I want to drive a manual?

The driver’s license for automatic cars only qualifies you to drive said vehicles; no clutch. Users who have this number 78 on their license and want to drive a car with manual transmission must examine yourself againwith a vehicle of these characteristics.

Otherwise, if you are stopped with an automatic car license and you are driving a vehicle with a manual transmission, you would be committing a crime. violation that is considered serious. In this sense, the DGT could sanction the driver with a fine of 500 euros and the withdrawal of 4 points.

The National Confederation of Driving Schools (CNAE) has sometimes demanded that the process be standardized, so code 78 of the restrictions may be eliminated in the future and those drivers who are tested with a car with an automatic transmission can also drive with those with a manual transmission, without repeating the exam.

The director of the General Directorate of Traffic, Pere Navarro, has followed the same line: «They are right [la CNAE], because the way the system is, it encourages you to always test yourself with a vehicle with a manual transmission. The first contact with driving is the driving school and we want promote electric or hybrid vehicles«.