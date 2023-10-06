Lorenzo entered the Italian Cup against Arzignano. And for some it already reminds them of their uncle

Beppe Castro

6 October – Trent

The position on the pitch, the right foot and the expression of the eyes are the same as Uncle Alex. Only the haircut is not like “Pinturicchio” but Lorenzo Del Piero, who at 16 years old made his debut with Trento in the Italian Serie C Cup, coming on ten minutes from the end of the match against Arzignano, seems to have a lot of talent. Teammate Cristian Pasquato, who made his debut with Juventus in 2008, taking Alex Del Piero’s place in the match against Catania when Lorenzo was just a year old, is also certain that he has what it takes. The yellow-blue 10 ensures that Alex’s nephew has the character of his uncle and full awareness and confidence in his abilities despite his young age.

from alex to lorenzo

Therefore, Lorenzo Del Piero is now also in the platoon of illustrious nephews and who knows what his uncle must have thought when he learned of his professional debut. One thing is certain: Alex will come to Trento before Christmas and will be in the stands of Briamasco eager to see his nephew’s blackboard with the number 42 raised in memory of his debut at just 17 years old in Padua in Serie B in 1992. Waiting for Lorenzo completes his training at Trento, many think that history can repeat itself. After all, there is a saying that good blood doesn’t lie.

In the name of the uncle

Moral values ​​like his uncle and a great desire to be a footballer even if the name weighs heavily. But this did not stop the ambitions of Lorenzo Del Piero who, after doing well with the Pordenone youth team, chose Trento to continue his young career. He arrived in the summer after the bankruptcy of the neroverde club. Sporting director Giorgio Zamuner brought him to the banks of the Adige following a recommendation from Mirko Stefani, his former youth coach at Pordenone. Del Piero jr. he is a modern attacking midfielder who can also play midfielder. In training he puts in a lot of effort and now dreams of making his debut in Serie C to showcase what he showed with the Primavera of the Trentino club where he scored two goals in two games. The coach Bruno Tedino, an expert in young people and as good as few at working with them, having been the Technical Commissioner of the Italian Under 16 national team and the following year coaching the Under 17s, will certainly give him space. Naturally we will need to understand how Trento’s season will evolve but Lorenzo Del Piero will try to put Tedino in difficulty by trying to earn his debut in the first team in the championship on his own merits and not then hearing from someone that he went on the pitch because he is his nephew by Alex Del Piero.

