On Wednesday around 5:10 am (2:40 am Italian time) there was a new earthquake of magnitude 6.3 north of the city of Herat, Afghanistan. An earthquake of the same intensity had hit the region on Saturday, killing more than 2,000 people and causing enormous damage.

The impact of the new earthquake is not yet clear, both because it occurred during the night and because the news coming from the Taliban regime is few and unreliable. However, it is believed that the most fragile buildings had already collapsed with Saturday’s earthquake. Furthermore, for days many people have been sleeping on the streets for fear of returning to their homes and being buried in the event of a new earthquake, or because they have been destroyed. The epicenter of the latest earthquake is closer to the city of Herat (28 kilometers away, and not 40 like Saturday’s) where houses should be more resistant. Last weekend’s quake mainly hit rural areas.

In any case, this second shock has arrived at a still extremely critical moment for the country, given that rescue efforts are proceeding slowly due to a lack of adequate equipment, there is a shortage of blankets and food and the local hospitals, already in great difficulty , they are unable to respond to the emergency and provide medical care to all the people who need it.