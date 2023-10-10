It seemed that the story of LK-99, the supposed room temperature superconductor announced in the summer, had been sealed just a few weeks after its developers made it public. It seems that is not the case.

$100,000 endowment. The U.S. Office of Naval Research recently awarded a $100,000 research grant to a Chapman University researcher for the “development of discrete elements for superconducting electronics for use at room temperature enabled by thin films of LK99.”

The future research project also covers the development of the so-called SQUID (quantum interference device), ultrasensitive sensors capable of measuring small variations in currents or voltages.

“We plan to explore superconductivity in the thin film LK-99 material using our laboratory facilities for deposition and diagnostics. As soon as these superconducting films become room temperature, weakly coupled bridges and more sophisticated discrete superconducting electronic elements,” said Armen Gulian, recipient of the research aid.

There is hope? The key would be in the concept of “thin film.” After the failure of the research after the announcement of the supposed superconductor, the developers of the material began to attribute its properties to a process of deposition of chemical vapors in a thin layer.

This layer, according to the researchers, would be superconductive at room temperature by almost 50%. It is this potential that the new analysis will focus on. Everything indicates that it is a risky bet, but we will have to wait to know the results of the investigation.

The summer soap opera. LK-99 starred in this year’s summer science soap opera. It all began with the publication through the ArXiv repository of two works that claimed to have detected superconductivity under ambient conditions (that is, neither at very low temperatures nor at very high pressures) in a lead and copper compound that they called LK-99.

This compound was relatively easy to create, so laboratories around the world rushed to reproduce the experiment. With each replication failure, the fence around this supposed superconductor tightened until the consensus was established: LK-99 was not a superconductor under ambient conditions.

Keep searching. This budget allocation is indicative of how important the search for superconductivity under ambient conditions continues to be. Superconductors allow electrical resistance to be overcome, eliminating the energy losses associated with this phenomenon.

Superconductors in ambient conditions will be used to make more sensitive and faster electronic devices and have also become a promising technology for the future of quantum computing.

Of course they will also have military uses, which justifies the interest of the US Office of Naval Research. For example, reducing the weight of electronics, thus allowing lighter vehicles and lower consumption; as well as the creation of better sensors, such as the SQUID.

In Xataka | The “most coveted” metal in the world: it doubles the value of gold and has reached almost a million dollars per kilo

Image | Michael Afonso