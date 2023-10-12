Some time has passed since we learned of its initial announcement, and now we bring some news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most anticipated titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars!

This is news that comes to us after knowing that it would be launched on October 17 of this year. As you can see, it will compete with Super Mario Bros Wonder, which launches three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, it seems that some users have already received the game, much earlier than expected. Thanks to this, we have been able to see its cartridge, box and included brochures. Here you have them:

Yes, it’s the real deal. No, Im not gonna dump it. If you visit your local mom and pop shop, you might get lucky. pic.twitter.com/Y2gY5qM2dU — O2S – Superstars (@One2Switcheroo) October 11, 2023

We recommend you be careful with spoilers. We will not share any on the website.

