Meritocracy takes a backseat when you are born into a family where the account balance looks like a phone number. The children of millionaires have a good chance of inheriting a huge fortune even if they sit back and watch time go by without doing anything relevant. However, the best life lesson that these millionaires can give their heirs is to donate their entire fortune.

Laurene Powell Jobs inherited about $10 billion from her husband Steve Jobs, and her goal is not to leave any of that fortune to her heirs. Gates promised to donate her entire fortune to charity and more and more millionaires are following her path. The last of her: the satanic majesty of her Mick Jagger, who ensures that her heirs will not benefit from the royalties from her songs.

Mick Jagger leaves his heirs without his music. In an interview for The Wall Street Journal, the tireless leader of the Rolling Stones has opened the door to selling the rights to his songs after 1971. That includes getting rid of gems like ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Paint it Black’ and ‘Jumpin Jack’ Flash’, which would mean doubling the fortune he already has, valued at about 425 million pounds (about 490 million euros).

However, the octogenarian singer has declared: “My children do not need half a billion dollars to live.” Perhaps the artist’s eight children, aged between 52 and 24, do not think the same about his mother selling part of his legacy as Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon or Sting did in her day. Sting himself spoke out on the matter, saying: “I don’t want to leave them trust funds that are albatrosses around their necks. They have to work. All my kids know this and rarely ask me for anything, which I really respect and appreciate.”

Bill Gates, his three children already give up on him. Phoebe, Jennifer and Rory Gates have known from a very young age that the fortune his father amassed by founding Microsoft was never going to reach his hands.

The computer magnate and his wife laid the foundation stone for one of the most powerful philanthropic initiatives. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation not only has the support of the 108 billion that Bill Gates still has, but it is also supported by other millionaires such as Warren Buffett, who follows in Gates’ footsteps by contributing about 3.5 billion a year. Warren Buffett’s goal is to donate about $160 billion before he dies and fulfill his promise to donate 99% of his fortune.

Mark Zuckerberg: simple life for his daughters too. Mark Zuckerberg leads a surprisingly “simple” life (said with all the necessary quotation marks) for a person with a fortune of approximately $108 billion. The millionaire and his wife have been in favor of their daughters following their own path.

They expressed this in a public letter indicating that their daughters would not receive the fortune from their founder’s Meta shares, valued at around 45,000 million. Mark Zucherberg and his wife Priscilla Chan want to dedicate 99% of those shares to donations through their Chan Zuckerberg foundation, which promotes equality among children around the world.

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, they didn’t promise anything, but they still don’t get it. Not all millionaires promised to leave their heirs stiff, but at the rate of spending they have, they still achieve it. Jeff Bezos did not promise to donate his entire fortune to philanthropic purposes, but he did promise to donate $10 billion of his $149 billion fortune to this end. At the moment he has not fulfilled it, but he is on his way to achieving it. What we are not so clear about is whether his heirs will be able to enjoy some of that money given the rate at which the founder of Amazon spends it on yachts and mansions in the most exclusive places in the world.

Elon Musk does not invest as much in mansions, but he is having a bad streak in his latest investments and it is estimated that his investment in the purchase of Twitter X is being an economic ruin for the space travel magnate.

Imagen | Flickr (Raph_PH, Greg Rubenstein), Instagram (@Zuck)