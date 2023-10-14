Technology has given us the opportunity to have a device in our pocket that is both an agenda and an encyclopedia, which reminds us of the birthdays of our friends and gives us access to all the details of the periodic table. Even so, having a good memory helps us in numerous aspects of our lives.

The problem is that, whether because we are students and have to memorize a large number of concepts or because we get older and our brain loses capabilities, there are many reasons to try to look for tools that allow us to train and maintain our mnemonic capacity. These are some of the strategies that have been validated by scientific studies.

The first reminds us of that Latin phrase “mens sana in corpore sana”, extracted from the Satires of the Roman author Decimus Junius Juvenal. Different medical organizations, such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization, They link physical exercise with good memory.

Exercise could be especially advisable when it comes to avoiding the degeneration of our memory linked to age and diseases such as Alzheimer’s. This same year, two studies can be found focused on this issue, one published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, and another in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

We don’t know exactly the reason for the relationship. While some suggest it may be due to the BNDF protein, others believe the relationship may originate from better oxygenation of the brain. More studies are required in this regard, also to establish to what extent the relationship can be extrapolated to younger people. The problem is that many of the studies carried out in this context have limited samples, which limits the possibility of generalizing their results.

Food is key to the proper functioning of our brain. This implies that Eating well can also help our memory. A varied and nutrient-rich diet is key here. Among the recommendations we can find diets rich in fruits, vegetables and fish, without forgetting the role of some fats such as those offered by olive oil and nuts.

Here again we can find studies that focus on the deterioration of memory over the years. An example of this is the study published in 2015 in the journal Nutrition, which examined the relationship between diet quality and cognitive impairment in a sample of more than 27,000 participants.

Exercise and a healthy diet are very generic strategies that can improve our quality of life in general, but there are strategies that are more focused on our memory. Like any other skill, memory can be trained.

This is a long-term strategy. A literature review published in 2019 found no evidence of a relationship between memory training and our cognitive abilities in young adults, but did find a positive association in older adults. Training our memory can also help us improve at specific tasks, of course, but the more general benefits on our memory could be limited to old age.

Stress has been linked to memory problems, so those strategies that allow us managing our stress levels better could also help us memorize with greater agility. The (inverse) relationship between stress and memory has not only been linked to advanced age but also to the problem it poses in classrooms, where memorization is important but at the same time encourages stress.

Closely related to stress is the issue of attention. If we want to memorize something, it is advisable to dedicate the greatest degree of attention possible to it. One hypothesis about the origin of this relationship proposes that this is because our brain understands that those tasks or ideas to which we pay attention are more important, so it is more likely to store them in memory.

Finally, another tip that can help us far beyond our goal of improving our memory: sleep well. Getting enough and good sleep helps our brain function properly. Although neuroscientists are not entirely sure why we sleep, one hypothesis is that throughout sleep the brain “fixes” its memories.

In 1973, a study published in the journal Science delved into this relationship, verifying that dreams in which the rapid eye movement (REM) phase was more abundant were linked to worse memory than dreams in which the deep phase occupied more in relative terms. Since then we have been refining our knowledge about the relationship, but with the growing certainty that sleeping well is essential for a healthy and effective memory.

