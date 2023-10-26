Suara.com – The national airline Garuda Indonesia, in collaboration with Bank Mandiri, is once again holding the 2023 Garuda Indonesia Travel Fair (GATF) which will be held from 27-29 October 2023 simultaneously in 7 (seven) major cities in Indonesia, namely Jakarta, Medan, Palembang, Surabaya, Denpasar, Makassar and Jayapura.

The GATF 2023 in Jakarta will be held in Halls 3 and 3A, Indonesia Convention and Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang.

GATF 2023 is a travel fair event from Garuda Indonesia which has been held periodically since 2008 to be able to provide a variety of special promotional choices for flight tickets and domestic and international tour packages with attractive offers, one of which is through offering discounts on flight tickets of up to 80 percent as well as various other added value. This offer is valid for the travel period until 29 October 2024.

Garuda Indonesia President Director Irfaniaputra revealed that the implementation of GATF 2023 is not only a sustainable step for the company to contribute to efforts to improve the national tourism sector but also to optimize the growth of air travel, especially in maximizing year-end holiday moments.

“Approaching the end of this year, during the implementation of GATF 2023 this time we are also trying to be closer to the community by providing opportunities for them to get various attractive offers in carrying out tourist trips by holding this program simultaneously in 7 big cities in Indonesia,” said Irfan, written on Thursday (26/10/2023).

Irfan continued that by collaborating with Mandiri as a partner bank, in this implementation Garuda Indonesia is providing various added values ​​for service users, especially by providing additional cashback of up to IDR 4 million.

Apart from offering special flight tickets with discounts of up to 80%, at this GATF, Garuda Indonesia will also carry out flash sales which provide additional price discounts at certain hours.

Apart from offering special prices, Garuda Indonesia at GATF 2023 also offers various other promotional programs such as 0% installment up to 12 Months with Bank Mandiri, 50% Bonus Redeem Livin’ points to GarudaMiles, Member Get Member Bonus up to 2500 Miles, Discount up to 43% for Award Ticket Redemption, 10% Discount Garuda Indonesia Cargo, 20% Discount Lounge Access up to Discount up to 80% Prepaid Baggage.

Specially at this year’s GATF there is also a daily domestic flight ticket auction program starting from IDR 300,000.

Apart from providing attractive offers for accessing flight tickets, Garuda Indonesia also provides a Welcome Bonus of 600 miles for new GarudaMiles junior members who register during the program period, as well as a Welcome bonus of 2023 miles for new GarudaMiles Regular members who register during the 2023 GATF period.