The military is still hesitant to launch a large-scale land invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The previously announced expansion of ground operations by the Israeli military is not an official ground invasion. This was stated by an Israeli military spokesman to ABC News.

An unnamed US official also told American media that Israel launched a “more limited strike” and had agreed to “provide humanitarian support in connection with the operation”.

The report from the Washington Post appeared to present another split in the US and Israel’s positions on the war, although the Biden administration has vowed to continue “robust” support for its close ally.

The newspaper, citing five US officials, said the Biden administration was becoming increasingly concerned about the full impact of an Israeli strike, which they believed could lead to heavy casualties and broader regional escalation.

US officials also fear a ground invasion could derail negotiations on the release of prisoners currently being held in Gaza.

The report comes as Israel steps up bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave, and military officials say its ground operations are expanding. The escalation of attacks has resulted in a total communications blackout in Gaza.

According to CNN, the White House said it would be inappropriate for them to consider this after the Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday that they were expanding ground operations.

“Certainly we have seen Israel conduct various operations on the ground in recent days,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “But then again, we’re not going to get used to interfering with what they’re trying to do on the pitch.”

Kirby said he would not discuss what Israel is doing on the ground, how they are doing it or the progress they are making.

He said the US would continue to provide military assistance to Israel.