Suara.com – Several finalists for Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 received ridicule from netizens after speaking out regarding allegations of harassment at the event. Mellisa Anggraini, the victim’s attorney, said that her client was ridiculed and thought to be making up a story because when he appeared he had not been able to prove anything.

Nearly three months since appearing in public, his client’s confession is in doubt.

“We can imagine that from August 7 to October 4, they (the victims) were questioned by the public,” said Mellisa Anggraini, quoted from her YouTube, Thursday (5/10/2023).

“Not a few people ridiculed them, as if what they were conveying was just a figment of the imagination, nothing had happened,” he said again.

However, after Sarah Hendrapraja was named a suspect, this became a breath of fresh air for the victims. This can prove to the public that the client’s complaint was not a setup.

Mellisa wants everyone involved in the alleged harassment of Miss Universe 2023 to be held accountable for their actions before the law. He believes that Sarah as COO of Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 is not acting alone.

“We firmly believe that this was not only done by people at the body checking location,” said Mellisa.

Mellisa asked Polda Metro Jaya investigators to identify other suspects. He touched on Poppy Capella’s authority as the owner of PT Capella Swastika who is responsible for the quarantine process for Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 participants.

“People who have authority and are among the people who provide access, so that this can happen, must also be brought in,” he said.

Allegations of harassment by Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 caused a stir some time ago. The victims admitted that they were asked for naked photos and even asked to do vulgar poses.

Until now, the police are still carrying out investigations to find out other suspects in the alleged act of harassment at the Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 pageant.