The full-back is back in form again after a bad year with several injuries and a handful of appearances. He can play on the right and left, for Pioli it remains fundamental

Michele Antonelli

16 October – MILAN

The annus horribilis is behind us. Alessandro Florenzi has found Milan again and Pioli can count on one more starter. Against Genoa, the winger crossed the finish line of 250 games played since the start in the various championships (between Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1) and in the big match against Juventus it will be his turn again. In Theo’s place, in the left lane.

holder

—

The term is used not by chance. At the start of the season, Stefano Pioli has broadened the meaning of the word “owner”. An explanation came after the success against Lazio, with reference to Adli: “he has become one of the starters, one of the twenty players who can play in any match”. His phrase is a bit like the manifesto of the new Milan, as if to say that there are not just eleven players on the pitch and that the large squad allows for reliable choices and rotations. Depending on the moments. It’s like this with Florenzi too: the former Roma player is a wild card ready to come in handy on any occasion, from the start or during the match, and this year he has already made 8 appearances in the championship and Champions League.

recovery

—

The strong point of the class of ’91 is its ductility. Florenzi can play on the right or left, but also further forward. A bit like we saw at San Siro against Verona, in which he was deployed as a left midfielder in a midfield made up of Krunic, Reijnders and Musah. With Juve, thanks to Theo’s disqualification, he will be seen again from 1′ and as full-back, in a big match that is very heartfelt given his Giallorossi past. The clash with the Bianconeri will be a first turning point for Milan’s season and also for him, fresh from a last year complicated by physical problems and with only 6 appearances.

reaction

—

Precisely in March, in the days of his return to the pitch after the long stop, the player told Mediaset about his journey: “What if all these months away from the pitch have made me have ‘bad thoughts’? Yes, there was a small moment in which I thought about looking for other paths. But luckily my family made me think carefully about what I wanted and the truth is that when I saw the ball again all those thoughts went away.” So far, Florenzi has proven it again. He changed his shirt number – to reverse the trend, with the choice of “42” – and in the first outings he presented himself as a locker room man always available to the cause. As also told by a data that emerged against Genoa, a match played as a starter and in which all things considered he was the second Rossoneri in terms of possessions gained (6, after Tomori’s 9). One more reason to smile.

October 16 – 5.53pm

