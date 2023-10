The Frenchman sanctioned for an entry on Frendrup, but it was not the first risky defensive action

Bad news for Stefano Pioli even before knowing the result of the match against Genoa. Theo Hernandez, already warned, starts by committing a series of unnecessary fouls, first on Sabelli and then on Gudmundsson. The warning arrives in the 21st minute: the Frenchman enters late and hits Frendrup in an essentially useless position on the pitch. Inevitable yellow and no Milan-Juve.