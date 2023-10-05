There is no doubt that Guadalajara is a cultural and entertainment capital, remaining a family reference for fun and recreation. Thus, in recent years the metropolis has experienced the rise of theme parks, which are an evolution of fairs and carnivals with a more commercial nature, but which do not leave aside the roots of our historical, artistic and cultural context. social, precisely based on these to generate unique experiences.

Proof of this is reflected in the success of concepts such as GDLuz, Calaverandia and Navidalia, which are organized by the company Altea, projects that enjoy a very good response from the people of Guadalajara, but other events in the city such as Scream Park also stand out. which has been renewed and last year in Trasloma it offered new adaptations so that attendees could live some good scares in different experiences. In 2018, events such as “The Devil’s Game” at the Mezquitán Pantheon also stood out.

Regarding the good response that the theme parks in the city have received, THE REPORTER spoke with Tania Cortés, director of Calaverandia y Navidalia, who talks about the experience of creating projects as outstanding as these in Guadalajara.

He shares that when they started with the idea of ​​these concepts, they were not so clear if they were going to work or not. “It was more like an impulse from a desire that both Marcos Jiménez and I already had, to be able to put something like that into practice. The first thing we did was a GDLuz, which in the end is a public event, but we realized that if we saw it with different eyes, it was like having had a light theme park available.” Calaverandia emerged in 2018 and Christmas Day would arrive some time later.

But Tania also says that she had always had an interest in doing different things in the city, “because we are big fans of Universal, Disney and every park that exists,” which were sources of inspiration for what would later become Calaverandia. and Christmas Day.

“We realized that there was a need in the city, a space to be able to do something different and to be able to begin to take an industry to another level, and with this, to be able to bring together the best of the talent from Guadalajara, both those who are on stage , like all the talented people who do design, interior design, architecture, production and marketing,” he points out.

A bet that worked

He highlights that when developing the concepts, they realized that the raw material, creatively speaking, was very strong in the city, so it seemed like a good challenge to be able to promote and explore that part.

“Deciting ourselves to make a Calaverandia was a great idea in every way because we didn’t have the budget, let’s say we bet our entire lives there. And the nerve was to open the first day to see what would happen, because if people didn’t come, we would run out of business. And fortunately, people received it very well, they began to be curious to go, visit and realize that also in Guadalajara there can be productions of a very good level with equal services.”

He expresses that this project became a great school for those who belong to Altea. “No one taught us how to do what we do. With the passage of time we have been adding experiences from other people and from very talented people where we have been building and seeing that we have to improve, our philosophy is to see every day that we can do better in all aspects, and that led us to continue cultivating this part of becoming stronger in the operational and commercial area, as well as at the level of production and creation, because in Altea we do absolutely everything.”

Skullland. Event that was born in 2018 and has been developed with immense success. THE INFORMATOR/Archive

With room to grow

Tania believes that there is an opening for more people to challenge themselves to do different things in entertainment in Jalisco and at a very good level.

“The industry is allowing itself to experiment with different things and try to start opening new paths, in addition to giving a place to all that talent that we have in Mexico, but in Guadalajara above all. “People must turn to see the city as a strong entertainment industry with a lot of commitment.”

He also reflects by saying that the Tapatia Pearl has become a place that many foreigners turn to see for all its cultural diversity, “we have a great set of things that offer great advantages, which makes people from abroad, I hope, want to come. to invest and grow a medium (entertainment) that is extremely noble.”

Regarding the field of competition, Tania expresses that she likes knowing that there are people trying to make their way. “We are very open people, people can go for a walk in the park and realize how we do things, so there is no issue of affectation. On the contrary, it is more about how to become stronger, we We have an excellent relationship with the people at Talent Land, so we share experiences, we share what has failed, because those things prevent us from having a pebble in our shoe. It’s about contributing to the environment to know how everyone is taking their direction, there is a market for everyone.”

Liberation Square. During events like GDLuz, a large number of spectators are summoned to enjoy the show. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

Challenges on the go

The pandemic was a great challenge to overcome for Altea, because just when its theme parks were beginning to flourish, the health crisis arrived. “It was a tremendous shame because we lost many people who had already grown up with us. And somehow, a miracle helped us sustain ourselves and try not to lose faith, in the end we managed to move forward, but we are still paying for the ravages left by the pandemic, we have not yet recovered 100% of the installed capacity with the people. that we had, we have been preparing other people, because many of those who left were employed in other places and disciplines, so it was already very difficult for them to return.”

He points out that another challenge is the issue of budgets, “the productions we make have a very high cost because we like to make things of very good quality and offer quality services. If we had an open budget, we would have already done a million things. We are a company that despite having been in operation for 23 years, we do not have capital behind us, we have grown organically and little by little we have been pulling what we can from financing and investments and so on to be able to move forward. We have a team of very passionate people, all of them Mexican, and that helps us make things that seem a little impossible, we always look for a way to make it happen.”

GDLuz. One of the most spectacular events, which takes over the city center. EFE

The reasons behind the success

Tania expresses that Part of the success of the parks they organize is because they chose themes with which both the team and the audience have a cultural tradition. “We are fans of our culture and we are constantly looking for ways to reinforce the values ​​of our traditions and all the celebrations we have within Mexico.”

“The Day of the Dead being something so unique and so special in our culture, it had to have a place from a different approach, beyond just the cultural part and the religious aspect, rituals and mysticism, it was also to give it a aspect of how this type of celebrations leads us to family coexistence and to be able to begin to pass on from generation to generation everything that at some point began to blur because we were no longer used to celebrating a Day of the Dead as we did.”

Another thing that stands out is that it is not that there was no offer in Guadalajara before, but that they were different attractions, since there were amusement parks. “And the difference with us is that When creating a theme park, we do have fun things to do, but we focus more on how to dress a place and how to transport people so that they become a character within a story.”

The intention, he reiterates, is that concepts like this can take the audience out of everyday life and monotony, “to be able to live together in different spaces, surrounded by things that we normally do not have the possibility of.”

And as for Christmas, he says that the phenomenon is the same, bringing people closer to living this celebration beyond what they already know, “looking for the most creative and purposeful way to carry a message that has to do with coexistence.” to begin to generate memories and memory on that journey that is made.”

He reiterates that Another essential factor for venturing to create theme parks was that the new values ​​of the different creative disciplines also had a place to develop their talent, “understanding that opportunities can also be gained from here (Guadalajara) and that also from here we can begin to generate a different industry where tomorrow if you want to be a juggler or clown, you don’t have to go to France, or if you don’t have the (economic) possibilities, then you can develop here.”

The trends of the future

Tania shares that there are technological tools such as Artificial Intelligence that simplify operational processes. “This issue opens the way for things to be resolved perhaps more fluidly and quickly, I am speaking from design processes, because there are things that took us a long time with the render and yet now there is a program that begins to generate certain options.”

He adds that “the trend is in that direction, how to make times more efficient and reduce costs, in addition to giving more weight to the creative and narrative part.”