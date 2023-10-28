The coaches already have their seven talents for the La Voz Assaults. A new phase that will not be easy and in which the coaches will continue to have the help of their advisors.

Nathy Peluso, Abraham Mateo, Lola Índigo and Cali and Dandee will continue in the Assaults to help the coaches when making the most complicated decisions.

The coaches will have to choose a single talent to go directly to the La Voz Directs. But that will not be the only decision. In the danger zone they will have to seat three talents, as long as they are not stolen, who will have a second chance to reach those Directs.

Coaches will be able to steal a talent that will go directly to the Direct of the coach they steal.

A very exciting gala, full of fears, but increasingly closer to meeting the best voice in the country. You can not lose this!