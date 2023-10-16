They say that living for the theater is much easier than living from the theater, but Mauricio Cedeño broke the mold. As a good man of the stage – his multiple awards as an actor and director attest to this – he knows how difficult it is to keep a production on for a considerable season; has dedicated his entire life to theatrical performance, always as a guest on a conditioned stage, but now he welcomes creators and performers as a host at the María Teresa Theater, a venue recovered after eight decades of abandonment and in which he has worked last years of his life with his family: he decided to become a businessman. And although it seemed like a titanic task, he found some ways that did not make it so complex.

Without a doubt, recovering this scenario is one of Mauricio’s greatest satisfactions. “Every theater worker’s greatest dream is to have a theater. Fighting with the cultural bureaucracy of this country is a nightmare and all artists are built on that struggle in this city, and I’m talking about musicians, painters, photographers, actors… everyone. This possibility of having a space allows you enormous creative freedom and permanence as well, because institutions only allow you to have four functions every six months and having our own space allows us the possibility of being there every day of the year if we want.”.

Cedeño now has a stage and a production company that makes text and musical theater, but the doors of the María Teresa are open for all types of external productions that rent the space, whether for private events or even celebrating your birthday like on Broadway.

The reopening

Now the theater works with a full monthly billboard, where you can enjoy theater in all its genres, concerts or events closed to the public; However, remembering what the reopening was like takes us a little back to its inauguration in 1929: surrounded by setbacks due to the social moment that Mexico was experiencing after the Revolution and Cristero War. The goal of opening in March 2020 was one of the great disappointments. “We were going to open on March 20 and the pandemic exploded a week before, on the 14th; We remained closed, it is a State Heritage building that was recovered after being closed for 82 years. The rehabilitation was a powerful investment and we kept it that way for eight months”.

Mauricio knows what it is to be his own company, to promote the works of which he is a part, whether through production, direction or interpretation, but now a scenario with other administrative needs is added to the equation. “My wife is an extraordinary administrator, she knows a lot about business; I know about art and we make a very good team. The strength lies in the work team.”

For everything to remain in balance there are two directions: administrative and operational. “What we do is have a lot of communication, in this business it is essential to be able to operate: rehearsals, performances, concerts. I have nothing to do with the administrative matter, she has nothing to do with the operational matter and there is a person who coordinates the agenda. Our strength is in communication and clearly respecting the experience that each one has in their area.”

The experience

Mauricio and his company are clear about how to make a difference for the viewer. With 45 years dedicated to theater, he has been through all stages, both institutional and government, as well as private and independent, but he was convinced that “independent” should mean quality and creative freedom. “In smaller spaces we have more freedom to vary the billboard with small and medium format shows. The reality is that independent spaces do not have any type of institutional or government support and artistic shows are presented that require the viewer to survive.”

Precisely because taking root in the viewer is the goal, great care is taken with the quality offered on stage and the experience in each performance. The venue welcomes you with the warmth of being among friends, with your name noted at the box office if you previously reserved your tickets. Arriving at the lobby is like traveling back in time, with a living room and a small candy store like those in the big cinemas where one movie was shown at a time and there were hundreds and hundreds of spectators, the kind that began to disappear in the nineties.

For Mauritius, The mission of the María Teresa is to take the concept of independent space to a higher level, rescuing both the architectural and historical value that the venue has, but beyond being a jewel of the city, it is also your company. “As a business is complex, there is a combination of elements that have to result in quality, consistency, permanence and independence,” and by maintaining this balance he is determined to leave his mark.

Take note

Visit them

Cruz Verde 121, Central Zone.

Reserve your tickets: 3312879814.

www.teatromariateresa.com

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions