Hamas continues to launch ground attacks on Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas fighters from Palestine are still involved in a firefight with the Israeli military in the Kfar Aza area which is close to the Gaza Strip. This shows that the Zionist military forces continue to be pushed back.

Al Jazeera reported that the roads around Kfar Aza had been blocked by Israeli troops and the only traffic coming was military vehicles.

There was a warning from the military saying there had been infiltration of Palestinian fighters.

At the moment the atmosphere is calm, but the scene here an hour ago was hard to believe – utter panic on the part of the Israeli military. There was heavy machine gun fire heard from a distance of about 4 km.

Many bodies – Hamas fighters, Palestinian fighters, but also many Israeli civilians. The military has not been able to provide a death toll, the bodies are still in the process of being found in the house where the Israeli citizen was killed.

Many foreign workers also died. Houses were destroyed, belongings of the people who lived there were strewn across well-manicured lawns. It’s a wonderful place to live – certainly a stark contrast to the living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas fighters lay in the courtyard of the Kfar Aza kibbutz among burnt-out houses, scattered furniture and torched cars, as Israeli soldiers went from house to house to collect the dead.

The Israel Defense Forces brought foreign press through the site, one of the areas most affected when Hamas militants attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday.

The stench of rotting corpses hung heavy in the air as journalists walked the kibbutz lane.