You certainly already have some puns ready for the name of Lynk & Co’s brother. However, don’t mistake the strange name – Zeekr is deadly serious. The brand previously released the 001: a look-alike of the Lynk & Co 01, but with 545 hp, 620 kilometers of range and a 0-100 time of 3.8 seconds. But this can all be even more impressive, as the brand proves with the Zeekr 001 FR.

The FR gets four electric motors and a 100-kWh battery pack. Thanks to an 800-volt electrical system, charging is lightning fast. You can charge from 10 to 80 percent in fifteen minutes. What also happens incredibly quickly is acceleration. Zeekr promises that the 001 FR will reach 100 km/h in 2.02 seconds. He only achieves this with a rolling start. We think it will still be fast enough from a standstill.

Specifications of the Zeekr 001 FR

The quartet of electric motors provides a power of 1,318 hp. More than twice as much as the standard version. The power is neatly distributed with torque vectoring, so that each wheel receives exactly enough power at the right moments. Oh, and the 001 FR can do tank turns. Also not unimportant.

Kimi Räikkönen not Zeekr

A while ago, the Chinese brand proudly announced that Kimi Räikkönen is part of the team. The ex-F1 driver and part-time alcoholic is the main advisor on performance matters. In this role, Räikkönen contributes to the car’s performance on the track and on public roads. As a reward, the makers of the new infotainment have created a special Räikkönen mode. In the special driving mode ‘the car delivers immersive and comprehensive functions for drivers who like to push the limits’.

The tuning of #ZEEKR001FR electric sports car is an art by #ZEEKR chief performance adviser Kimi Räikkönen and ZEEKR engineers. pic.twitter.com/QUb2AezQUY — ZEEKR (@ZEEKRGlobal) October 26, 2023

99 units are built every month and they cost 769,000 Chinese yuan each. Converted to euros, that is approximately one tonne. The cheapest Zeekr 001 costs 59,490 euros in the Netherlands, by the way. For the AWD version you pay at least 62,490 euros and the ‘Privilege’ version costs at least 67,490 euros. It is not known when the 001 FR will come to the Netherlands.