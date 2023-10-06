At 2:00 pm on October 6, 1973, the armies of Syria and Egypt attacked Israel by surprise, from the north and the south while a large part of its Jewish population was celebrating the holiday of Yom Kippur (which in Hebrew means “day of atonement”). , one of the most solemn of the Jewish religion: it was the beginning of what became known as the Yom Kippur War, the largest conflict fought in the Middle East until the first Gulf War, almost 20 years later.

The roots of this war, part of the very long conflict between the Arab states and Israel, which began in 1948, are fundamentally in the great military defeat suffered six years earlier by the forces of various Arab countries, following the Six Day War of 1967: the The Israeli army achieved a very rapid victory with a pre-emptive attack, occupying various territories of neighboring countries: the West Bank and East Jerusalem of Jordan, the Syrian Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip and the Egyptian Sinai.

In the meantime, Anwar al Sadat and Hafez al Assad (father of the current Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad) had come to power respectively in Egypt and Syria, two dictators in some ways similar: both were nationalist and secular leaders, who founded their own mandate on a common Arab ethnic belonging, rather than on the Islamic religion. Pan-Arab nationalism, which proposed a union of the various countries with an Arab majority, had led to various experiments, all of which failed, such as the United Arab Republic (a three-year union between Syria and Egypt) and, precisely in those years, to the Federation of Arab Republics.

Both countries also faced a fairly difficult economic situation, were opposed by Islamist organizations (in particular by the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt) and were pushed by the more educated and nationalist classes, i.e. the basis of their consensus, to recover the territories stolen from Israel with the 1967 war. Sadat and Assad then decided to make a surprise attack on Israel.

The attack was scheduled for October 6, which that year corresponded to Yom Kippur (which is a moveable holiday like Easter, and falls on a different day every year: in 2023 it was September 24-25). The Jewish faithful, and the Israeli soldiers, were engaged in fasting and prayer. By coincidence, October 6, 1973 was during Ramadan, the month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk: at the beginning of the conflict both armies were fasting.

The initial surprise caught the Israeli army unprepared: on the morning of October 6, eight hours after the attack, Chief of Staff David Elazar proposed to Defense Minister Moshe Dayan and Prime Minister Golda Meir to preemptively strike the air forces, Syria’s missile and ground forces: Meir refused, arguing that if Israel appeared to be the aggressor, it would no longer be able to count on US support – a supposition that US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger later confirmed. The support of the United States, which organized an airlift to supply Israel with military means after October 13, proved essential to recover the large losses suffered by the Israeli army in the early stages of the conflict.

The armies of the two Arab countries initially managed to achieve moderate successes in the offensive. Despite the order to mobilize the army, the Israeli troops were very unprepared, and were unable to counter the advance of their adversaries: from the west the Egyptians crossed the Suez Canal which divided the Sinai, occupied by Israel, from Egypt, and on the first day of hostilities they brought 100,000 men and around 1,500 tanks to the Israeli side. The Syrians had the same success, who managed to occupy the Golan Heights on the first day of fighting.

It was a great shock for the Israeli population, who was very confident in the ability of the army, and especially the air force, to defend the state’s borders. But the Israeli air forces, although equipped with modern means of American production, were immediately put in difficulty by the SAM anti-aircraft missile systems, supplied to Egypt by the Soviet Union: like most of the great conflicts of the second half of the twentieth century, also the The Yom Kippur War was influenced by the broader conflict between the two Cold War powers.

The United States and the Soviet Union had created two opposing spheres of influence in the Middle East: the former supported, and still support, Israel, while the Soviet Union tended to support the Arab countries, part of which at that time was governed by parties of socialist inspiration. This is also reflected in the vehicles and armaments used by the two sides: Soviet production for the Arab countries, Western production for Israel.

Egypt’s new Soviet anti-tank weapons proved very effective against Israeli tanks, which were desperately sent to the front while the rest of the army was mobilized. In Israeli cities there were blackouts every day and air raid sirens sounded. For a few days it seemed that the war could lead to defeat and, perhaps, the end of the state of Israel.

Within a week, however, the Israeli army managed to reorganize itself. Taking advantage of its organizational and technological superiority, it reconquered the Golan Heights on 14 October and after a week of very hard fighting some Israeli tanks entered Egyptian territory, crossing the Suez Canal. The counterattack was led by General Ariel Sharon, who many years later became the country’s prime minister. It was an event that was celebrated as a national holiday in Israel.

On 22 October, after 16 days of war, the UN imposed a ceasefire, long negotiated between the United States and the Soviet Union, with resolution 338. Hostilities finally ended only on 28 October, when the United States imposed an end to the Israeli operations in Egypt, beyond the Suez Canal.

The estimates of the dead and wounded of those 22 days of hostilities have a certain degree of uncertainty: it is believed that between 10 thousand and 20 thousand soldiers died, of which between 2 thousand and 3 thousand Israelis, and between 25 thousand and 40 thousand were wounded. .

Despite the Israeli military victory, Egypt still managed to negotiate a peace considered acceptable by the nationalists, also because the conflict was blocked when Israeli troops were about to annihilate the Egyptian army. Israel occupied some areas west of the Suez Canal, but agreed with Egypt to withdraw from there and from Sinai after a few years. After the war, Egypt normalized its diplomatic relations with Israel: it was the first Arab country to do so, suffering for a period of diplomatic repercussions with other countries in the region, including suspension from the Arab League until 1989.

In general, the Arab states realized that the possibility of a direct military defeat of Israel was unrealistic, which gave new impetus to the peace negotiations. In fact, Yom Kippur, also known as the Fourth Arab-Israeli War, after the 1948 War, the Suez Crisis and the Six Day War, is the last of the great conflicts between coalitions of Arab states and Israel. Subsequent conflicts essentially concerned Lebanon, with Israel’s intervention in its civil war, and the Palestinian territories, occupied by Israel since 1948.

The war greatly shook the Israeli population, for the first time since 1948 it was directly threatened by the armies of hostile countries. The government was much criticized for its handling of the conflict, and this led to the resignation of Prime Minister Meir and marked the beginning of the end of a long period in which Israel had been governed by left-wing parties, culminating in the victory of the Likud, right-wing, in the 1977 elections.

The Yom Kippur War also had huge repercussions on the West: to support the Arab countries and put Israel’s allies in difficulty, the Arab countries of OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) decided to sharply increase the price of oil at global and the 25 percent decrease in exports, as well as an embargo against the most pro-Israeli countries. In a few months the price of oil quadrupled, causing the first energy crisis of the post-war period, which marked the definitive end of the years of the so-called “economic boom”. In the winter of 1973-1974, the period often called austerity, drastic measures were imposed on Italians which were aimed at containing energy consumption, albeit for a limited number of months.

