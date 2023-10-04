Many Twitch users, and even other streamers, have recently mocked El Xokas for a particular aspect in one of his latest live shows.

It is not easy to be a streamer on platforms like YouTube or Twitch, given that they are people who are exposed to popular opinion, and they also have to take great care of their image when they are live.

Any small oversight or accident during a live broadcast can unleash controversy or ridicule from hundreds or thousands of users, or even from others. streamers of the competition.

And El Xokas is one of those most controversial streamers that you have in Twitchand recently, in one of his live shows, something in particular happened that many users took advantage of to laugh and make fun of, something that obviously did not sit well with him.

The hairstyle of The Xokas It is one of his most recognizable signs of appearance, and recently, in one of those live shows, he let his hair down, and during one particular moment he had an apparent crown that has gone viral.

Many used this particular moment, where the crown of his head is visible, to mock El Xokas, a mockery that has reached the streamer and who wanted to react in one of his latest live videos.

With a certain sense of humor, but also with quite strong words, El Xokas, between shouts, asked all his followers if they really saw a prominent crown or bald spot on his head.

Most of his followers said “yes,” something that did not sit well with the streamer, who maintains that he has a normal amount of hair for his age.

Be that as it may, you must always have respect for the physical aspects of any person, and even more so for those who are doing their job to entertain others.