In addition to having the new and long-awaited HyperOS operating system, the new series Xiaomi 14 It is going to arrive quite strongly, since as has been known through some scores in the benchmark software GeekBenchthe new devices will have the services of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Less is left!

An advertisement in sight

The dates agree, and this same week the classic Snapdragon Summit 2023 will be held in Hawaii, where Qualcomm will present this year’s new developments at the processor level. The protagonist will be none other than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3a CPU that will give life to the next major terminals on the market, and that, as it could not be otherwise, will also be present in the Xiaomi catalog.

And it will be the new Xiaomi 14 that will debut this brain, as has been confirmed thanks to some scores published in Geekbench and that would correspond to two terminals with the model numbers Xiaomi 23127PN0CC y Xiaomi 23116PN5BC. These would be none other than the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, both with the new SoC and 16 GB of RAM.

A more powerful beast

The scores discovered show that the new models They are 20% more powerful in multicore tasks compared to the Xiaomi 13, so the improvement is, for now, quite noticeable in the records. Something that causes confusion is that, in the list of specifications on the sheet, it is indicated that the phones have Android 14, so either these units had Android to be able to carry out the first tests and then they will install their operating system , or finally HyperOS will not be an operating system designed from scratch as we thought, but rather will be based on Android to create an adapted version.

Release for October 26

Thanks to a publication by Xiaomi on its Weibo profile, we already know that the new devices will be officially presented on October 26 in China. That will be when we finally know all the HyperOS detailsand let’s see at once the aesthetic appearance of the new Xiaomi 14 series.

It is expected that the devices, in addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, have Leica cameras as is normal in all the manufacturer’s high-end launches, use 6.7-inch screens with 144 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision and Dolby certifications. Atmos with which to complete the entire complete profile of the device. We only have to wait three short days, so we will keep an eye on Thursday to see what surprises the company has in store for us.

Fuente: Xiaomi (Weibo)

Via: MySmartPrice