The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro They will see the light this week. The company has made official the presentation date for its new high-end mobile phones, which will represent a before and after at the software level. They will be the first to arrive with HyperOS, the new Xiaomi ROM that arrives as a replacement for MIUI.

The date chosen by the Chinese giant is this coming October 26, next Thursday. It will be the day in which we will get to know both these new phones and each and every one of the new features and devices compatible with HyperOS. The presentation time is 7:00 p.m. in Beijing, 1:00 p.m. Central European Time (CEST).

We already believe we have some quite promising data on the Xiaomi 14 based on the leaked information. They will be the first devices to debut the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a processor that, according to first information, would even be higher in performance than the Apple A17 Pro of the iPhone 15 Pro. They would come accompanied by a screen similar to last year’s, being They are also more than likely to repeat their collaboration with Leica for their cameras.

The big doubt that plagues this year has to do with the price. Last year, the Xiaomi 13 started at almost 1,000 euros, while the Xiaomi 14 Pro went up to almost 1,400 euros. Later, an Ultra model notably better in camera than the Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched, but for only 100 euros more.

The Chinese presentation probably gives us, for the moment, prices in its native country. However, both devices are the company’s flagship devices and will have a presence in Europe. We are looking forward to meeting them (and testing them thoroughly) when this happens.

Image | Xiaomi

