Yes, we already know that the Xiaomi 13 series is already on the market – in fact, this week the new 13T range was presented within the family – but many times these generational leaps serve precisely to get us with previous versions that continue offering a very powerful list of features and whose price has now been reduced. And that’s exactly what’s happening with him. Xiaomi 12a terminal with very good reviews and a very attractive features sheet, which has now seen its cost reduced with an offer on Amazon that you should not miss.

Xiaomi 12: still up to par

Xiaomi’s catalog runs at such a speed – well, yours and that of many telephone manufacturers – that although there are new generations of a model, the immediately previous ones are still just as interesting to buy, with the added bonus that their price is usually lower. It is at that moment when many take the opportunity to renew their phone and that is exactly what you could do now with a Xiaomi 12 that is below 420 euroswhich is said soon.

This attractive team enjoys a 6.28-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR0+ and Dolby Vision, and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor inside. To give this machinery a boost, the equipment includes 8 GB of RAM and is accompanied by 256 G, perfect for storing everything you can think of. Refering to battery, It’s not bad at all: a 4,500 mAh module is responsible for offering you good autonomy so you don’t have to worry about the plug all the time.

With the system photographic It is undoubtedly one of its strong points. We thus find a triple rear camera with a 50 MP main sensor and OIS, another 13 MP ultra wide angle with a 123º field of view and finally a 5 MP telemacro with autofocus. As for the front camera, we are talking about a 32 MP sensor, perfect for both selfies and video conferencing.

At the level of design, It is a quite attractive phone, with a style very minimalist, something that is especially evident in its screen, practically borderless and with the front camera integrated into it. An elegant and discreet back with the camera module in one corner completes the set.

Discount on Amazon

Considering that the phone came out with a starting price of 799 euros, finding them now on Amazon at almost half is a luxury. It is true that the terminal has fluctuated a lot since it went on sale last year, but it had never hit such a low on Amazon, earning a label right now for 425 euros.

A fantastic opportunity to get it, especially knowing that It is sold and shipped by Amazon itself, with all the advantages that this entails. Don’t think about it and go for it.