Despite being super dangerous, the Xenomorphs have passed through Earth a couple of times, now they will repeat in the Alien series.

Warning SPOILERS. We really want to see the television series Alien, produced by FX and directed by the talented Noah Hawley. The reason? Very simple: Hawley’s impressive career in television, with notable hits such as Fargo and the acclaimed Marvel Comics adaptation, Legion. Without forgetting, we are talking about one of the best horror and science fiction sagas in the history of cinema.

Since the project was announced, a veil of secrecy has been maintained around the series, leaving fans eager to learn more details. So far, what we know is that the series will be set on Earth, in the near future, and this alone raises endless theories and questions about how it will fit into the rich backdrop of the Alien franchise.

Now, Noah Hawley gives us some very interesting information.

At the Austin Film Festival, Hawley explained his decision to bring the Xenomorphs to our planet and revealed what specific time in the franchise their story will be set in.

“Look, a two-hour movie, you can set it up and then just ask yourself: Are they going to survive? But if you’re making a series, Will They Survive?, you can’t sustain it.”

“Even if you have 60% of the best action and horror on television, you still have 40% of What Are We Talking About?”

“I had some conversations early on with Peter Rice, who used to run all the television at Fox and then the early years at Disney, where he was like, The thing about Alien is that he’s always trapped on a spaceship, trapped in a prison. What if it wasn’t that?

1979 film

This is how it defines why the action will take place on our planet.

“What is this moment on Earth, from a technological point of view? And where are we? And the question that science fiction always tends to ask is: does humanity deserve to survive? So it seems like a really interesting question to explore further.”

As for the historical moment of the saga that it refers to, it is when it is revealed that Ian Holm’s Ash is an android.

“And then it always mimics the life cycle of the creature, right? Which is egg, slow, Facehugger, it starts to get faster, you know what I mean? And of course, that’s great for a horror movie to build like that. So I found a way to innovate around that structure and play with it.”

So, it will probably be set in the same era as the original film.