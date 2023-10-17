Dead X-Men will revive several mutants to give them a second chance in the Marvel universe

Dead X-Men. What an intriguing title, right? We all have that one X-Men character we’re sorry we lost. Well now, Marvel Comics It gives us a break, or rather, a breath of life for five mutants who had already bitten the dust. But be careful, because resurrecting is not a walk in the park.

This new limited series of four issues Its mission is nothing less than to prevent the fall of Krakoa. And who has the task of bringing this bombshell into our hands? Note: Steve Foxe in the script and a battalion of artists such as Vincenzo Carratù, Bernard Chang and Jonas Scharf. Oh, and the launch is scheduled for January.

Dead X-Men: A Mission Against Time

The X-Men universe is in full swing, with new plots coming out of “The Fall of the House of X” and “The Rise of the Powers of X.” Dead X-Men is no exception. According to the official synopsis, death is nothing more than the beginning of a new mission. The five resurrected mutants have to achieve the impossible to keep Professor X’s dream alive. Or, you know, die again trying.

Steve Foxe, the mastermind behind this comic, couldn’t be more excited. “Dead X-Men is one of the most complex stories I’ve worked on at Marvel, but also one of the purest. “A small group of mutants have to accomplish the impossible, which is what made me fall in love with the X-Men in the first place,” said Foxe.

This project is not a solo journey. Foxe has teamed up with Kieron Gillen y Jordan White to ensure that the impact of this mission is of great magnitude. And yes, Krakoa as we know it is at stake.

If you are one of those who devour everything related to the mutant universe, you can now mark January 31, 2024 on your calendar. That’s the date Dead X-Men #1 will go on sale, promising to change the rules of the game.

But what does all this mean for Krakoa?

Now, let’s get serious for a moment. The new mutant series has a lot to say about the current state of Krakoa. Let us remember that this place has become the home and sanctuary of mutants. A fall would mean not only the end of one shelter, but possibly the decline of the entire mutant race.

And while we’re talking about resurrections, this adds a layer of complexity to the already complicated relationship the X-Men have with death. Could this be a turning point in how we understand life and death in the Marvel universe? Only time will tell.

Jonathan Hickman and his legacy with the X-Men

Now, to understand the magnitude of what is coming with Dead X-Men, it is worth looking back and talking about the master Jonathan Hickman. For those who don’t know, Hickman is like the Michelangelo of the X-Men universe; He got into the house of mutants and gave it a complete turn with sagas like House of X and Powers of X.

This genius blew us away with a conceptual redesign of Krakoa as a nation-state for mutants, placing it as the epicenter of mutant politics and culture. In a way, Hickman laid the first stone for what is now being builtincluding the birth of plots like Dead X-Men.

Hickman not only brought geopolitical changes; he also altered the very nature of life and death in the X-Men universe. In fact, it was he who introduced the idea that on Krakoa, mutants could be resurrected.. This resurrection mechanic has allowed death in the mutant universe to be, how to put it, something more flexible.

Your influence is still palpable in the new stories we see today. Dead

So, when you’re devouring Dead X-Men, remember that the mutant universe in which these characters operate is largely thanks to Hickman’s vision. Of course, don’t forget that each author contributes their part, and it is clear that Steve Foxe and company have a lot to say.