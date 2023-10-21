When coaches have few gaps left in their teams, it is normal to see young people with a lot of talent who, due to these circumstances, cannot get any coach to turn.

This has been the case of Raquel Lledó, who surprised by singing in Portuguese, leaving the four coaches very surprised, although without getting any of them to press their button.

Antonio Orozco confessed that everything has been perfect, but that he had to take a little risk. Despite everything, Raquel has really enjoyed the stage of La Voz. When the talent left the stage, the Barcelona coach took a weight off his shoulders.

“It has been very hard,” confessed Orozco, who did not know what to say to Raquel, and huffed after overcoming his worst time in these Blind Auditions. These nights are usually the most exciting, but also the most difficult for both the talents and the coaches.

This is not going to stop Raquel in any way, taking away a great lesson to continue giving her best and, who knows, return in future editions of The Voice. “I will return whenever I can,” promises the talent. Relive this moment in the video!