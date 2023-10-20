What is the worst game of 2023? Recently it was The Lords of the Rings: Gollum. Today, however, many players can argue that it is Skull Island: Rise of Kong, a title that became a laughing stock on the internet due to its very poor quality. As expected, there was turbulent development behind this project.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong was announced in the summer and debuted on October 17. Although it went unnoticed, during its release it went viral due to a clip of a cinematic sequence that shows everything that is wrong: old-generation graphics, wooden animations, poor quality sound effects and questionable direction.

This title based on King Kong received very poor ratings and is shaping up to be the worst release of 2023. Although it is easy to blame the developers for this failure, it seems that the culprit is the publisher: GameMill Entertainment.

Around 20 people worked on Skull Island: Rise of Kong, the worst game of 2023

A new report from The Verge collects testimonies from several anonymous employees of IguanaBee, a studio based in Chile, who participated in the development of this title or who are familiar with the production process.

One worker stated that the team is made up of talented members, but that there was little time to work on the video game. The situation was so bad that they had a very tight deadline to one year to start the project from 0 and finish it.

“The development process for this game began in June last year and was scheduled to end on June 2 of this year. So the process lasted a year,” said the employee, who preferred to remain anonymous to avoid retaliation.

The little time GameMill Entertainment gave the development team to finish the game is just the tip of the iceberg. According to the report, IguanaBee had to deal with a poor budget and a reduced staff of between 2 and 20 workers.

“I remember very well that they fired a colleague who had been there longer than me. Deep down, I knew it was because the publisher had not provided them with enough funds to support a certain number of people for an extended period of time,” said one developer.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong was the result of a production full of difficulties and shortcomings

The demands and challenges forced employees to crunch, which began in February of this year. “He was on autopilot because all hope was lost,” said one employee.

A former developer at the studio, who did not work on Skull Island: Rise of Kong but did work on other projects under the GameMill Entertainment umbrella, claims that it is very common for the American publisher to refrain from providing all information about the project, which is “quite frustrating” and forces teams to improvise.

One developer said IguanaBee wants to make more original games like What Lies in the Multiverse, which received positive ratings. However, they often have to work on licensing projects to get funding, creating a “vicious cycle” where their catalog is full of third-party IP games. This situation causes publishers like GameMill Entertainment to approach them to request more licensed video games.

Even though Skull Island: Rise of the Kong is lacking in every department, members of the development team are proud of what they were able to do, despite the difficulties of production and the one-year deadline.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

