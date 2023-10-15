It is possible to argue that 2023 is one of the best years in the recent history of the video game industry, but the truth is that titles that left much to be desired have also debuted in recent months. One of those games is, without a doubt, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is so bad that no one plays it less than 6 months after its debut.

The disappointing title inspired by the mythology created by JRR Tolkien debuted to very negative reviews from critics and players. Of course, its poor reception was reflected in a user count on Steam that fell well below expectations.

The platform and stealth video game achieved a historical peak of 502 simultaneous players on the Valve platform during its launch, which shows that it was unable to attract the attention of the community. As expected, the number fell exponentially in the coming months.

As of this writing, only 4 people are playing The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, with a peak of 6 concurrent users in the last 24 hours. The worst thing is that, if we take a look at Steam Charts, we will notice that there are days where the game achieved 0 simultaneous players. Thus, the tiny community that formed around this single-player experience disappeared in a matter of months.

Unfortunately, the poor quality of this video game developed by Daedalic Entertainment disappointed fans of the franchise who were hoping to learn more about one of the most iconic characters in the saga: Gollum. Unfortunately, this failure could be seen coming.

According to a recent report, the project had an approximate budget of €15,000,000 EUR, a relatively small figure for a high-profile title. Additionally, it seems that the developers had to cut content and provide makeshift solutions to deal with the lack of resources.

We all know the end result: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum debuted with universally negative ratings, a situation that placed it at the top of the list of the worst games of 2023. Daedalic Entertainment promised improvements and apologized, although it seems that that message from sorry it was made with artificial intelligence.

Following this major failure, Daedalic Entertainment canceled another production based on JRR Tolkien’s work and abandoned game development.

But tell us, did you dare to try this game? What do you think about it? Do you think it’s as bad as most players say? Let us read you in the comments.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Visit this page to read more news related to him.

