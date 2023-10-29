Bergen is a city on the west coast of Norway, the second in population in the country, behind Oslo, and combines the landscapes of the North Sea coast with those of the mountains of the county of Vestland. For a few months now, however, the municipality has been known for something more than its fascinating Nordic prints or its peculiar architecture. In April it released a world record, one that stands out for what it represents for its mobility, urban planning and sustainability: the longest tunnel in the world built expressly for the transit of cyclists and pedestrians.

Its objective: to make it easier for the city to say goodbye to the car.

Now digas túnel, di Fyllingsdalstunnelen. Yes, the infrastructure does not have a name that is easy for Spaniards to pronounce, but it is easy to understand: the Fyllingsdalstunnelen is a 2.9 kilometer gallery designed for pedestrians and cyclists that crosses Løvstakken, one of the seven mountains that surrounds the center of Bergen. The coexistence of both, those who advance on a bike or on foot, is possible because the conduit is divided into two lanes: the first have a path 3.5 meters wide; the latter, of a 2.5 m runner.

“We have placed a blue rubber floor throughout the tunnel, similar to an athletics track,” Camila Einarsen Heggernes, spokesperson for the Bybanen Utbygging railway company, told CNN. The purpose, she explains, is to make moving along the gallery more pleasant than on the asphalt of the city streets. Giving shape to the entire project required an investment of around 300 million Norwegian crowns, equivalent to about 25.4 million euros.

















A walk between art and lights. When designing Fyllingsdalstunnelen, its creators wanted to go beyond a simple tunnel, which is why they provided it with extras that make its use more comfortable. And sure. The new gallery is open every day from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and has rest points, security cameras and even emergency telephones every 250 meters. Along its route, pedestrians and cyclists will also find works of art and a dynamic and colored lighting system that allows those who pedal to know if other users are approaching.

Add and continue on the list. They are not its only extras. Euronews specifies that the gallery is kept at a constant temperature of 7ºC, which is not bad at all in a city where it is not unusual for the thermometer to read values ​​below zero in winter. Most of the conduit also has a straight layout, broken only by slight curves at the entrance and exit, and even has a peculiar “sundial” in the center, designed to serve a covered gallery.

“We Norwegians are normally modest, but in this case we would say that the tunnel is 100% state-of-the-art,” says Bybanen Utbygging. To demonstrate this, they inaugurated it in April in style, with a day of sports activities that put the finishing touch to four years of work to give shape to the conduit.













From need to opportunity. The Fyllingsdalstunnelen is not only interesting because of its final appearance. The very approach of the project is curious: if Bergen embarked on building it, it was to cover another need for its transport service. The second Bybanen tram line required a parallel evacuation gallery, so the Norwegians decided to go a little further and make this new conduit multipurpose. The result is an infrastructure that cyclists travel in about 10 minutes and pedestrians in about 40.

Ok, but… What role does it play? The tunnel is not an isolated section or a space to practice cycling or running and walking or jogging, just like that. Its route links the residential areas of Fyllingsdalen and Mindemyren and allows cyclists to use existing routes to continue to the center of Bergen.

Euronews points out that the total distance from Fyllingsdalen to Festplassen, in the very heart of the Norwegian municipality, is about 7.8 km and will allow cyclists to cover the journey in just 25 minutes, much less than what they had to invest until now. Its objective: to promote more sustainable urban mobility.

A plan that comes from behind. “The opening of the new pedestrian and cycling routes is part of a strategy continued for a decade to make Bergen a more environmentally friendly and sustainable city,” explains Visit Bergen, which highlights that the city has positioned itself in prominent positions in the Global Destination Sustainability Index. His county, Vestland, has also opted for the implementation of electric cars and even the electric ferry.

The biggest tunnel… with quotes. When talking about the new Bergen tunnel, those responsible present it as the longest gallery in the world “built expressly” for cyclists. And that nuance is perfectly measured to precisely fit the role Norway’s new pipeline plays.

Although the Fyllingsdalstunnelen is a considerable infrastructure, there is actually another, longer tunnel that can be explored by pedalling: the Snoqualmie, in Washington, east of Seattle. In total it is around 3.6 km. Between both routes, however, there is an important difference, as CNN points out: although the US tunnel is now a passage for cyclists and pedestrians, it was not created specifically for them. It was originally a railway tunnel and was adapted over time.

Images: Iver Daaland Åse / Bybanen Utbygging

