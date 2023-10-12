It is still under construction the largest wind farm in the world, but it has already started generating energy. With a single rotation the first turbine installed, whose blades are 107 meters long, can produce clean energy enough to power an average home for two days.

Il Dogger Bank wind farm is rising in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in United Kingdom. In recent days, the first turbine was installed, which has already been connected to the national grid and provides energy to homes and businesses: when completed there will be 277 of them. Once completed and at full capacity, the wind farm will have a record capacity of 3 ,6 gigawatts and will provide 5 per cent of the UK’s electricity demand. According to estimates, it will be able to provide clean energy to 6 million homes every year.

Wind power is a source of renewable energy that uses the power of the wind to generate electricity. In a world that needs to reduce and eliminate net greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible, it represents a fundamental ally.

In fact, exploiting the wind to produce energy allows you to count on a renewable and abundant resource that does not produce emissions gas climalteranti neither air pollutants.

For nations developing this type of infrastructure, a wind farm also represents an investment in terms of energy energy securitypromoting independence at the local level.

The advantages are also economic: after having incurred the expenses necessary to install a wind farm (which is becoming less and less expensive over time), the costs operational to keep it going are relatively low compared to those of many other energy sources. It is also affected in a positive way employmentwith the creation of new jobs in the design, construction, maintenance and management phases of the plants.