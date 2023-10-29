Many people think that climate change means more heat. But in reality it covers broader and more varied extreme phenomena: floods, hurricanes, droughts… Lakes have begun to appear in Death Valley, due to torrential rains caused by a hurricane.

Death Valley, California, is the hottest place on Earth, to the point that In summer it is advisable not to walk through it after 10 in the morningas can be seen in the opening photo of the news.

The highest temperature on Earth has been recorded in Death Valley, 56.7 degrees Celsius last summer. Also the highest temperature during the night: 48.9 degrees at 1 in the morning. It is a place where you can no longer live. And more will come.

This inhospitable place is not the driest place on Earth. But it is a desert, and rains are very scarce.

However, on August 18, Hurricane Hilary that devastated California, left torrential rains in the desert. In just one day it rained more than in the entire year.

And then a strange phenomenon occurred. Death Valley became a navigable lake:

Death Valley National Park

According to the National Park guards, the lake had a depth of between 5 and 30 centimeters, and they were able to partially explore it with a boat.

The hurricane caused damage to the access roads to the valley, as well as to the facilities. That is why the park has been closed until October, and no images had been leaked.

Death Valley National Park

There is no need to get your hopes up. These lakes will only last a few weeks, however long it takes for the heat to dry them out.. They are not going to become permanent lakes.

The interesting thing about these torrential rains is that the water has seeped several meters deep. This could awaken seeds of flowers and plants that have not germinated for decadesthe next spring.

Many botanists have asked the park guards about the location of these lakes, but for now they prefer not to reveal it. Tourists could endanger rare or endangered species.

This unique phenomenon of lakes in Death Valley, the hottest place on Earth, seems somewhat beneficial. But we must not forget that it was caused by a hurricane, which has caused extensive damage to properties and crops. They are going to be more and more frequent, due to climate change.