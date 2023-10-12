loading…

Paramedics run to carry an injured child when Israel demolishes buildings in Gaza on Monday (9/10/2023). Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Citizens around the world are more sympathetic to the Palestinian people than Israel in the latest survey conducted by the World of Statistics.

The survey results showed that 47% had sympathy for Palestine, and only 37% had sympathy for Israel. As for those who sympathize with both parties, there are 17%.

Until this news was released, the online survey on X was attended by around 740,000 respondents. The percentages in the survey may change over time.

Wars in the Middle East have always been in the world’s spotlight and the issue that has received the most attention is the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

This conflict has been going on for decades and resulted in a lot of suffering for both parties.

In recent decades, opinion surveys have become an important tool for understanding how societies around the world respond to conflict.

The results of these surveys have revealed an interesting trend, indicating that most of the world’s population tends to be more sympathetic to the plight of the Palestinian people than to the Israelis in the most recent war.

Many surveys find that large majorities of respondents in a number of countries, including most countries in Europe, Africa and Asia, are more likely to sympathize with the Palestinian people.

Factors such as civilian suffering, child casualties, and the destruction of infrastructure in Gaza have caused many people to feel empathy for Palestinians.

The survey results also showed that many respondents supported an international investigation into military actions carried out by Israel and criticized human rights violations that occurred during the conflict. This has become the subject of debate and concern among the world community.

