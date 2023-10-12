The World Congress for Climate Justice will be held in Milan from 12 to 15 October. It will be hosted by the State University of Milan and partly by the Leoncavallo Self-Managed Public Space.

A. has been built for several months organizing committee made up of Political Ecology, Institute of Radical Imagination, From the beginning we have been supported by Bologna for Climate Justice and the Torino Climate Social Camp and over time we have gathered membership from all over Italy and all over the world: among others Ende Gaelende, Soulèvements de la Terre, Climáximo, Rise-up Uganda , Defend Atlanta Forest, Colectivo Yasunidos.

World Congress for Climate Justice: the programme

They will be held this afternoon workshop of eco-activist art in the cloisters of the State University and at the same time the European assembly of Stay Grounded European Network.

Il Friday it will be the day of seminars open. We will discuss climate justice, deforestation, patriarchy, discrimination, neo-colonialism. Collectives from Uganda, Mexico, Ecuador, the United States, and then from Europe, Italy and Milan will speak.

Saturday 14th it will be the day of thematic assemblies: the approximately 250 delegates will discuss the main themes of green anti-capitalism, look for watchwords, tactics and strategies, formulate declarations and make projects in a common attempt to counter fossil capitalism. Representatives of the major movements (FFF, XR, UG, Ende Gaelende etc) will discuss models of climate revolt and opportunities to build a common front against fossil capital and repression; political syntheses will be sought between the great currents of green anti-capitalism such as Social Ecology, Eco-Marxism and Anarcho-ecology; we will discuss ecotransfeminism and intersectional climate strategies; the theme of agroecology will be addressed by communicating experiences ranging from Urupia or Mondeggi in Puglia and Tuscany to CGLTE-OA in Latin America and West Africa. We will talk about climate refugees and institutional racism. Alternative economic perspectives will be sought to go beyond productivism.

Sunday 15 October final plenary assembly in which to bring together ideas and synergies for a climate conflict that is class-based, transnational, anti-colonial.