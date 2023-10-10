Today we have used light and shadow to create a spectacular work of art.

It consists of a set of 3D printed parts that, apparently, make no logical sense. However, when they are illuminated with a small reading lamp from a particular point and with the correct inclination, the set of shadows projected by each of the pieces makes up an image.

For the generation of shadows, the origin from which our light originates is fundamental. Once located, the projection will look more or less blurred, and larger or smaller, depending on the distance from the canvas on which it is projected.

These pieces have been created by the El Hormiguero science and art team over three days of work.

Ilia Topuria, her motivation and philosophy of life

During the interview, Ilia Topuria has demonstrated her philosophy of life, downplaying motivation. “I’m afraid of not being able to see my best version,” he said.

The fighter has also told an exclusive: “The UFC will arrive in Spain in 2024.” This is a bombshell for lovers of this sport, since next year they will be able to see him in our country.