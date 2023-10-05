Miguel Ángel Revilla has returned to El Hormiguero to talk to us about the current political events that our country is going through. After sending a very direct message to Pedro Sánchez, the politician spoke about Feijóo’s failed investiture, and wanted to send him a message as well: “If he doesn’t manage to make friends beyond VOX, he will never be president.” has pointed out.

Revilla thinks that the Popular Party needs other support: “As long as they link it to VOX, which is extreme right, it will not govern,” he said. According to the former Cantabrian president, bad influences are taking their toll on the leader of the Popular Party.

“When people saw that this governing with VOX was serious, people did not vote. Spain does not want an extreme right-wing government,” he concluded, and for Revilla, cutting off people’s freedom is something very important that citizens take into account and for him, that is Feijóo’s biggest mistake.