A one-day strike is planned for Tuesday in Iceland against the pay gap between men and women (the so-called gender pay gap) and sexual and gender-based violence. Thousands of women and gender non-binary people have signed up and it involves both an interruption of paid and unpaid work, which includes domestic and family care work, which often falls on women. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir will also join, who said she wanted to “show solidarity with Icelandic women”.

Tuesday’s strike is the result of a major political effort in which more than 30 organizations took part and is expected to be the largest women’s strike in the country’s history. The largest demonstration will take place in the capital, Reykjavik, and others will be held in a dozen other cities.

According to the report on the gender gap that is drawn up every year by the World Economic Forum, in the last 14 years Iceland has always been the country (among the over one hundred analysed) closest to achieving gender equality. However, the organizers of the strike pointed out that in some professions the pay gap between men and women still reaches 21 percent, and more than one in three women has experienced gender violence in their lives.

Regarding the pay gap between men and women, in Iceland there has been a law since 2017 that requires companies and businesses to certify that the salary of men and women is equal for equal work tasks. However, the organizers of the strike are asking for the salaries to be made public in the sectors where female workers are the majority, such as care and cleaning: according to the data, these salaries would be significantly lower than those in other comparable sectors and among the lowest in the labor market, which would contribute to keeping women in a condition of economic subordination compared to men.

Linked to the discussion on economic discrimination is that on sexual and gender violence. Drífa Snædal, one of the organisers, told the Guardian that “violence against women and low-paid work are two sides of the same coin and they affect each other”.

There have been several women’s strikes in Iceland in recent years, but the last all-day general women’s strike was in 1975. Then around 90 percent of women in the country stopped working for what was called kvennafrí (women’s day off). women), which gave the impetus to the approval of some substantial reforms. Five years later, in 1980, Vigdís Finnbogadóttir became Iceland’s first president as well as the first woman to be democratically elected as head of state in the world.

“Iceland is spoken of as a paradise of gender equality” said Freyja Steingrímsdóttir, one of the organizers of the strike and spokeswoman for the BSRB, the largest public workers’ union: “we must make sure we live up to these expectations” . The slogan of Tuesday’s strike is in fact Kallarðu þetta jafnrétti? (“You call this equality?”). Steingrímsdóttir also explained that the strike involves women and non-binary gender people because “we are all fighting against the same system, we are all under the influence of patriarchy.”