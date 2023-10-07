After the reveal at the end of 2019 and the first teaser trailer in February 2022, The Wolf Among Us 2 it should have initially been released in 2023, only to be postponed to a vague 2024, to “bring the best possible product without having to put too much load on the work”. As well as moving from Unreal Engine 4 to 5. However, it seems that the production has encountered some significant problems.

Telltale Games ha recently confirmed that it has laid off some members of its staff “due to current market conditions” and, although the developer did not go into detail about the scope of the layoffs, according to a former team member who was one of the fired, it appears that they were quite significant.

In a recent thread on Twitteril cinematic director Jonah Huang in fact, he stated that he was one of the many people affected by the studio’s layoffs, to the point that most of the team working on the project may have been let go. “Telltale fired most of us in early September”he wrote.

Huang also said he couldn’t say anything about the status of The Wolf Among Us 2, having signed an NDA. In a separate tweet, he added that the game’s development team was “very small” in the beginning.

He also added that he doesn’t want Telltale to fail in any way, he hopes it succeeds, only that he points out how often in the gaming industry it ends in a layoff

“And I want to end on this note: I don’t want Telltale to fail. I really want it to succeed. Telltale gave me a good deal this time, but still, it ended the same way most jobs in the video game industry end: a layoff, not a retirement. I ask my fellow game developers to strive to improve.”

Official confirmation of the layoffs from Telltale came after Huang’s tweets: the studio stated that The Wolf Among Us 2 is still in productionbut did not provide further details.

Below are Huang’s tweets.

This is a sore subject, but I feel it necessary to add to the gaming layoff news: Telltale laid most of us off early September. Status of TWAU2, I can’t say (NDA). Now, I focus on what matters to me—my own game, and the following words: Games industry, we must UNIONIZE. 1/5 — jjonahjonahson (@jjonahjonahson) October 5, 2023

Additional non-contract breaking details: I originally re-joined Telltale because I’ve always wanted to work on TWAU2 (as a fan of the original). Our team was very small and I was genuinely excited for the game. Telltale has yet to publicize any of what has happened. — jjonahjonahson (@jjonahjonahson) October 5, 2023