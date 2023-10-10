The first season of the live-action adaptation of The Witcher was far from perfect, but it managed to captivate fans with its story and characters. The second disappointed a section of the community for deviating from the original material, while the third received mixed ratings. The future of this production is uncertain, and it seems that its days could already be numbered.

We must remember that Henry Cavill stopped playing the witcher Geralt of Rivia, so Season 3 was the last time we saw him in this ambitious Netflix project. For his part, actor Liam Hemsworth is ready to take on the leading role in the next episodes.

How many seasons until The Witcher ends?

Despite the poor reception of the most recent episodes, Netflix gave the green light to the production of the next 2 seasons. According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, the original plan was to produce both at the same time, but the actors and scriptwriters’ strike forced changes to the schedule.

According to the information, Season 4 will begin filming sometime in the first half of next year with Liam Hemsworth in the lead role. The production team will then take a break and then film Season 5.

Now, when will the adaptation of The Witcher end? In 2019, producer and screenwriter Lauren Hissrich confessed that she planned stories for a total of 7 seasons. Shortly after, in 2021, actor Henry Cavill confessed that he is willing to continue with the project, but as long as the work of Andrzej Sapkowski is honored.

Will Liam Hemsworth be a worthy successor to Henry Cavill in The Witcher?

For better or worse, the Netflix series could end sooner than planned. According to Redanian Intelligence sources, Season 5 is likely to be the last. Of course, it is important to emphasize that this information lacks official confirmation, so we recommend taking it with a grain of salt.

Certainly, it is not unreasonable to think that the adaptation of The Witcher already has its days numbered. The final season received negative ratings, while also experiencing a considerable decline in viewership. Of course, Henry Cavill’s sudden departure from the project disappointed fans.

Finally, it’s possible that Season 4 will arrive sometime in 2025, although it’s still too early to talk about release dates. With this in mind, fans will have to wait to meet and judge Liam Hemsworth’s performance as Geralt of Rivia.

But tell us, do you think the Netflix show will end? Let us read you in the comments.

