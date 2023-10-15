One player claims that it took him a long time to realize that the Skellige NPC Yorg existed.

Yorg is one of the most peculiar NPCs in The Witcher 3

Join the conversation

There is no doubt that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best RPGs in history. Released in 2015, the game puts us in the shoes of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who is involved in an epic plot full of magic, politics and romance. No matter how many hours you dedicate to a title like The Witcher III, there will always be some corner of the map waiting for you. some mystery or challenge to overcome.

In this case, a player has discovered a hidden NPC that probably few have seen, since he has achieved it after having more than 400 hours of gameplay in The Witcher 3. It seems that this is a character that has gone unnoticed by many of the users who They embark on this adventure. Likewise, in the following information, we leave you the details of what has happened with this peculiar NPC.

This NPC from The Witcher 3 had gone unnoticed for a long time

Did you free Yorg? Explanation in the comments

byu/iaace12 inWitcher3

According to Gamingbible, a comment from the r/Witcher3 post made on Reddit I mentioned “I’ve spent 400 hours in this game and I’ve never seen this”, when it has been one of the most interesting NPCs in the game due to how it appears and what it takes to complete an objective. To be more specific, He is carrying out the mission of “Crime and Punishment” and he positions himself on the coast of Skellige, where he is tied to a rock because he is receiving punishment.

His name is Yorg and he tells Gerald that he has received a punishment for a crime he has not committed, because according to him, he has been accused of murder and even a rock to pay a sentence. How he begs Gerald to release him and here it is your decision if you do it or notYou can even investigate the facts to see what convinces you the most. If you free him, he will later help you for helping him.

The fact that NPCs are still found they are new for players who have dedicated many hours to The Witcher, it only means that it is one of the role-playing games that has remained current even though the years have passed since its launch.

Join the conversation