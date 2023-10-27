In Greece there has been talk again about the wiretapping scandal which has long involved the centre-right government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The case, which initially emerged in the summer of 2022, concerns alleged espionage actions against opposition politicians and journalists. Today Mitsotakis’ government is accused of attempts to block the investigations: both through the decision to replace much of the management of the body investigating the case, the Greek Communications Security and Privacy Authority (ADAE); and – according to the opposition – by putting pressure on part of the judiciary.

Although investigations into the wiretapping case have been ongoing for over a year, so far there have been no formal indictments by Greek justice. According to the opposition, the investigations proved to be very complex, especially because they were continually hindered by the government.

The investigation was opened after the complaint by Nikos Androulakis, head of the Socialist Party (PASOK) and one of the opposition leaders, who claimed to have been intercepted for months by the secret services, which in Greece depend directly on the office of the prime minister by choice of Mitsotakis himself. Androulakis’ complaint followed those of two Greek journalists, who were themselves spied on by the government: one works in financial news, the other deals with migration. It was later discovered that over 90 subjects were spied on, all through the use of the Israeli Predator software (part of the Greek press calls the investigation “Predatorgate” for this reason).

The case had caused the resignation of important Greek intelligence officials and the prime minister’s secretary general, who however had always declared himself not only uninvolved in, but also unaware of, the operation. In October a parliamentary commission led by the majority New Democracy party had reached the same conclusion, but the investigations continued, carried out by the judiciary in collaboration with the Greek Communications Authority, an independent body whose directors are however appointed by politicians .

At the end of September the government (supported by New Democracy and the far-right Greek Solution party) suddenly replaced much of ADAE’s management, taking advantage of the deadlines of some appointments and changing the composition of the board of directors. The newly elected leader of the opposition Syriza party, Stefanos Kasselakis, called this government decision an “institutional coup”.

This whole story has also been complicated in recent days by the fact that the opposition has accused the government of putting pressure on some parts of the judiciary, including the Supreme Court. The result has been that the legitimacy of some of the decisions made on this matter by judges at various levels has been called into question.

Various criticisms have come, for example, over the last week, when two managers and two employees of the organization were indicted by the Greek Court of Justice on charges of having made confidential information public. The opposition argued that the Court’s decision was yet more evidence of how the government was trying to intimidate the people in charge of investigating the case. The president of ADAE, Christos Rammos, said: “It is indicative that the Greek justice system, which has so far done nothing about the use of spying software, is so eager to incriminate those who are just doing their job.”

Furthermore, on Monday the Greek Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the investigations from the ordinary prosecutor’s office and the magistrates Angeliki Triantafillou and Konstantinos Spyropoulos to the Supreme Court. The official justification concerns alleged “delays in the investigation” and the national interest of the case.

The order, however, came after the two prosecutors had asked the ADAE for the possibility of verifying whether the 93 subjects spied on through the Predator software were all present in the lists of those under surveillance by the state secret services. In three cases, including that of the Socialist leader Androulakis, this correspondence had been verified. In case of total correspondence, the judges believed that it would be easier to show how the use of the software was part of a program defined and shared by the secret services, controlled by the government.