One of US President Joe Biden’s dogs has been removed from the White House after it bit several staffers and bodyguards last week. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, Commander, a two-year-old German shepherd, had bitten or attacked White House staff at least ten times between October 2022 and January 2023, and incidents of this type have not decreased over the years. last months.

The news of his removal was given by Elizabeth Alexander, spokeswoman for first lady Jill Biden, after during last Wednesday’s daily press conference some journalists had asked White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre to talk about the fact that the dog had bit the head groundskeeper Dale Haney. Jean-Pierre replied that the two were playing at that moment and that Haney had not been injured, but that the news had spread because a tourist who happened to pass by had taken a photo which was then republished in various newspapers.

However, Commander is known for being a dog that attacks people: on September 25 he bit an officer of the Secret Service, the government agency responsible for protecting the president of the United States, who had to be assisted by White House medical staff. In November 2022 another bodyguard had to go to hospital with cuts and bites on his arms and thighs. The British newspaper The Independent writes that at the time an anonymous staff member said that in his opinion “it was only a matter of time before an officer was attacked or bitten”.

At the beginning of 2023 the White House made it known that it was working on a training protocol, but episodes of this type do not appear to have diminished in the following months.

Commander was gifted to Biden by his brother James in 2021 and is the second dog to behave aggressively with White House staff. The German shepherd before him, Major, was sent to live with friends of Joe and Jill Biden in Delaware in 2021, shortly after Joe Biden was inaugurated as president in January. Major was adopted in 2018 from an animal shelter in Delaware and even before he started biting bodyguards he was jumping and barking at people he didn’t know.

Elizabeth Alexander has explained in several cases that the hectic environment of the White House can be very stressful for pets, especially those of the president who is always surrounded and followed by many people. Many strangers always pass through the White House and there are strict protocols to follow. Plus, you often get around by taking the elevator, a confined space that dogs are not used to.

However, many presidents have had pets over the years, especially dogs: John F. Kennedy had nine dogs, including one called Pushinka who was given to him by the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev. Lyndon B. Johnson had five and Richard Nixon had three, as did George W. Bush. Not all dogs, however, were well behaved: Franklin D. Roosevelt had a German shepherd called Major who had been a police dog and who in 1933 attacked the then British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald during a visit. One of Ronald Reagan’s dogs, Lucky, also never got used to life in the White House and was returned to the family ranch in California in 1985.

President Biden’s third German shepherd, Champ, was the oldest and most docile of the three. He had followed Major when he was sent to live in Delaware before dying at 13 in June 2021. The Biden family had adopted him in 2008, when Joe Biden was elected vice president of Barack Obama. Now only one cat remains in the White House, Willow.