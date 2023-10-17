The showrunner of The Wheel of Time gives us juicy clues about characters and plots that we will see in Season 3

The veil is finally lifted: Season 3 of The Wheel of Time is going to take you down paths you never imagined. And no, we’re not talking about a sightseeing tour of Prime Video sets. We get right to the heart of the matter: Rhuidean, Tanchico, the Sea Peoples and even Tel’aran’rhiod itself, a place where even dreams can kill you.

A look at the new season

Showrunner Rafe Judkins has spared no details at the recent New York Comic Con. There, in the middle of the geek event, he dropped the bomb: the next season is in full filming and will have a focus based on the fourth book in the series, The Shadow Rising. If you’re wondering why the set is emptier than a movie theater on a Monday morning, it’s because the SAG-AFTRA strike has paused filming.

Kids, get ready to be amazed by Rhuidean, an abandoned city in the middle of the desert that seems like something out of a dream (or a nightmare, depending on how you look at it). If the Aiel seemed like a hit to you in Season 2, hold on, curves are coming. These warriors of the sands will be the protagonists of a story arc that will test Rand and ourselves. “We are going to explore the culture of these incredible warriors,” said Judkins.

Tanchico and the Sea People

Did you think you had seen it all? Mistake. Judkins also announced that we will see the tropical city of Tanchico and the Sea Peoples, a maritime culture with no fixed homeland. “We have built the Sea Peoples ship, so we are going to discover a world that you still know nothing about,” the showrunner said.

And now, the main course: Tel’aran’rhiod. In this dream space, characters can communicate and observe things that would otherwise be impossible. “We are also going to explore with some of our characters the world of dreams and walking in dreams,” said Judkins. And yes, this element is unique in ‘The Wheel of Time’, nothing like other literary sagas.

What does all this mean for Rand al’Thor, our protagonist?

Rand al’Thor is the character who has the most pressure on him, and is not for less. Being the Dragon Reborn in a world full of threats and responsibilities is no small feat. Now, add to that that he is going to have to immerse himself in the culture of the Aiel and enter the world of dreams. This next chapter in Rand’s life promises to take a radical turn in his already complicated existence.. We don’t know how far the tension will go, but something tells us that the world of Tel’aran’rhiod will be both a refuge and a new challenge for him.

On the other hand, we cannot forget the roots of The Wheel of Time. This masterpiece originated as a series of books written by Robert Jordan and later completed by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s passing. The richness of the world they have created is the perfect breeding ground for exploring story arcs and characters across multiple seasons.. And with the inclusion of places and cultures like Rhuidean and the Sea People, the series has the potential to address deeper and more complex themes than ever before.

If you have already watched the first two seasons on Prime Video, you will have to be patient. There’s no release date for Season 3 yet, but something tells us it’s going to be worth the wait.