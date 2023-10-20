A trailer for the new Wheel of Time comic: The Big Game shakes the internet. Are we facing the definitive adaptation of the second book of Robert Jordan’s epic saga?

Get ready, Wheel of Time fans., because this is not a drill. Habemus trailer for the upcoming comic, Time’s Big Game, courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment. Do you want to feel the thrill of an epic battle between Light and Darkness? Well, keep reading, this promises.

The big game of time: What’s cooking?

I tell you: Imagine a world where hunting for a magic horn could change the destiny of humanity. You got it? Well, that’s how this sequel begins, directly after the end of The Eye of the World, the first book in this monumental saga created by Robert Jordan.

Now let’s get serious. We are talking about a comic scripted by Rik Hoskin, with art by Marcio Abreu and colored by Vinicius Andrade. Your mission? Adapt, and I mean meticulously adapt, Jordan’s original text. And if you’re wondering if they nailed it, the answer is a resounding yes.

The Prime Video series and its paper brothers

Although many people know The Wheel of Time from the Prime Video series, Dynamite has been putting out comics based on these novels since 2010. And guess what? They had only covered The Eye of the World. But now, everything changes. Are you ready for more?

But what is all this about? It turns out that the story follows Rand and his colleagues in search of the Valere Horn, an artifact of immense power that can not only summon legendary heroes, but is also said to be necessary to initiate the final battle between Light and Darkness. There it is nothing.

A protagonist and an object that are more than legend

The main protagonist, Rand al’Thor, is a pretty complicated guy. This country boy is thrown on a journey that he could not have imagined in his wildest dreams. From a simple shepherd in the Western Lands to a key figure in the battle for the fate of the world, his evolution is impressive. And if you’ve already been excited about him in the series or the books, this comic promises to offer new layers of complexity to the character we thought we knew so well.

Now, let’s talk about the Horn of Valere. This item is not a toy; It is the key to summoning legendary heroes who can change the course of the final battle between Light and Darkness. Its importance is such that it becomes an obsession for both the forces of good and evil. If you think Tolkien’s One Ring had weight in his story, wait until you see what the Horn can do in this saga.

This combination of a protagonist on an epic journey and a magical object of legendary proportions makes Time’s Big Game a story that you simply cannot ignore.

Focus in the Dark

The first issue, titled In the Shadows, puts the focus on the Dark One and his gathering of Darkfiends minions. Hey, this is getting interesting. The Dark One challenges them to find the new Dragon that has been born into the world. If he fails to break the connection between the Dragon and the light, his evil plans could go awry.

Release and cover art

Mark the date: November 15, 2023. Issue one will arrive with cover art by Mel Rubi and Jordan Gunderson, and even a variant cover with a photo taken directly from the streaming series.

It’s not just another comic. It is an adaptation that breathe respect and admiration for the original work. It is not surprising, considering that the Wheel of Time saga has been a gem of fantasy literature since its publication. If you’re a fan, you already know what you’re in for: an emotional rollercoaster, with plot twists that will leave you glued to your chair.