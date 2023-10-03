Hulk against The Adorable Blue-Eyed Thing, one of the most repeated and most anticipated confrontations within the Marvel Universe, between delivery and delivery of his particular album of shocking images. Panini Comics sits at a roadside restaurant table to consume one pot of coffee after another while the foundations of the Earth shake.

The least ideal moment

That moment of weakness, when you can’t face much, when you feel like you need to lie down for a week to regain the necessary tone and strength after a series of serious setbacks. That is the point at which the Hulk finds himself right now, weakened, stunned and a shadow of what he has become as an entity of uncontrolled destruction ruled by rage. And it is in those moments, when all you have to do is give up, when life finishes you off by sending you to an enemy that has always made you suffer, an enemy worth four, precisely the members of the U-Foes group. Battleship, X-Ray, Vector and Steam

Together and without requiring a tremendous effort (they will take turns causing pain and other suffering to the poor, weak Hulk in his bones), the U-Foes achieve their greatest victory against the entity into which Bruce Banner transforms with little effort. control. All of this in retaliation for the failure that Sasquatch, Puck, Titania and Crusher Creel suffered in previous installments, while trying to capture the green giant. But what matters most is the animosity imposed by the one who sends them to do the dirty work, the one who pulls the strings from the shadows and will find that his pupils will be shorn, even if that takes place in the next volume of this compilation in Marvel format. Premiere.

Henry Peter Gyrich

The governments of powerful nations and those that are not so powerful, always have on their payroll guys with non-existent scruples, lacking the mercy or kindness necessary to consider themselves one more of society. “Someone has to do it,” could perfectly be his motto, but that does not mean that we are faced with a man whose interests are shared by the inhabitants of a nation since he surely responds to the convenience of a few who are in padded armchairs away from the madding crowd, although it may also arouse some remote sympathy if we spoke to someone whose house has been destroyed by a Hulk.

Gyrich has been playing that role to perfection for a whopping forty-six years of publications. His debut took place in The Avengers #165 (cover date November 1977). His job was to control the Avengers and above all limit the activity of its members, being the most interested in leaving only six active Avengers as active Avengers, while he was the one in charge of those decisions. A real pain in the ass who has continued to act in various collections, being the scourge of mutants (responsible, among other niceties, for Storm’s loss of powers when she was shot by the gun that Forge invented), chasing the redeemed villains who made up the Thunderbolts or now as the visible head of the Alpha Flight Space Station.

The Ewing Narrative

After all this, talking about how Benjamin Jacob Grimm and Robert Bruce Banner equally share cups of coffee and hot dogs at a roadside joint called Wilson’s or open-handed slaps, can certainly be surprising. But it must be recognized that Al Ewing’s work at the helm of The Immortal Hulk has a very powerful weapon beyond having the wonderful pencils of Joe Bennett, the extraordinary narrative into which we are dragged. He has known how to perfectly combine different stages in which to place all the characters that surround the Hulk universe, establishing some master lines that ride through reality and the infernal dimension that stars in some of the most delirious moments. A river story that we are greatly enjoying thanks to the elaborateness of the plot.

Touching all the strengths of these characters is overwhelmingly narratively delicate. Few screenwriters have risked so much with the character and everything around him, achieving a well-rounded and spectacular work that takes Hulk out of his comfort zone to live a highly recommended stage and one that leaves a mark on the reader. Rarely has Bruce Banner’s inner suffering been so well reflected in all his psychic and physical extent. All that remains is to wait for the next volume to experience the resolution of a stage that reached fifty monthly deliveries in the United States.

Have you already read it? What do you think about it?

The Immortal Hulk 09. The weakest of all

Title: : The Immortal Hulk 09. The weakest of all

URL : Milcomics

Author : Adam Gorham, Alex Lins, Rachael Stott, Al Ewing, Joe Bennett

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-08-10

ISBN : 9788411505949

Description : The revenge that everyone wanted… but no one wanted it to be like this. The Immortal Hulk is broken, friendless and hunted by everyone. He is the shadow of who he was, in every way imaginable. And then he finds himself in The Thing’s path. He will be only the first to prove that Hulk is now the weakest there is. Next come the U-Foes, and they won’t be as merciful as Ben Grimm!

Jesus Salvador Gomez

4.5 4.50 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)